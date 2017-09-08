EVIL: Liberals Praying For Hurricane Irma To Destroy Trump Family In Florida

We’ve been updating and following Hurricane Irma but had to stop to take a moment to check out what the lefties are crying about on social media. As usual, like the bunch of violent communists they are, they hope that people they hate have their things destroyed and call up on God himself to ruin the day of people they don’t like. Lefties in general want more people dead. More dead babies, more dead Americans, especially if they voted for Trump.

So far, at least 23 people have died to the Hurricane Irma and as the day wears on, more deaths and injuries are expected to follow. There will be hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage, people will lose their pets, miss days of work when they are barely keeping their finances in order.

So we have a round-up of some of the worst offenders.

Dane Rauschenberg is a Golden Gloves boxer and marathon runner from Austin, Texas.

I just realized #HurricaneIrma could destroy Mar-a-Lago. Silver linings, people. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 6, 2017

And it keeps going:

Dear Science Twitter: what are the odds Mar A Lago will get a direct hit from Irma? Because, right? Asking for 150 million people. — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Please spare everyone & everything in Florida except Mar-a-Lago. The man who owns it is a bad person & is tearing us apart. pic.twitter.com/4lWIUOXJDw — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) September 5, 2017

And of course, long-time Trump troll William LeGate who was shamed off of Twitter when a photo of him on the beach surfaced and everyone made fun of his pepperoni nipples when he had a massive public meltdown.

Irma has developed into one of the most powerful hurricanes EVER & it’s heading straight toward Mar-a-Lago. #ThanksObama — William LeGate (@williamlegate) September 5, 2017

And then there’s Patrick S. Tomlinson, an author who has written for the New York Times from Milwaukee. If you’re free to browse for a few minutes, Patrick’s entire Twitter account is just a marvel of left wing anger.

Dear God, if you're up there, give us a sign. Like Irma only destroying Mar a Lago. Thanks. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 6, 2017

There are lots of others, including people whose belief in the Almighty is resting on whether God will choose to destroy the Winter White House:

Dearest Jesus- If you don't make Irma destroy Mar-a-lago, I'm going to have to give Buddhism a try. Xoxo Ya boi Sean — Sean Keady (@sean_keady) September 6, 2017

If God is real Hurricane Irma will just destroy Mar-a-Lago — Matthew Huntoon (@matt_huntoon) September 7, 2017

"Hurricane Watch" Maybe "God" has had enough of Trump and is aiming to destroy Mar A Lago so he can't go golfing and is forced to work. — George Alexander (@Abq01) September 7, 2017

Hurricane Irma heading to destroy Mar-a-Lago is God's verdict on Donald Trump, yes? I think we're all clear on that. — Conor McNicholas (@ConorMcNicholas) September 8, 2017

You know how sometimes you use a huge shoe to kill a tiny bug? This is God using a huge shoe to destroy Mar-A-Lago. — neen (@the_ns) September 8, 2017

They’re the first to bring up God when they want something destroyed, or when they want to shame Christians, aren’t they?

Of course there are conservatives pushing back:

Gotta love the compassionate liberals who hope #HurricaneIrma hits FL just so it'll destroy Mar-a-lago. I'm just…overwhelmed by the love. pic.twitter.com/dtpctJyOHW — Maribeth B. (@MaribethB92) September 6, 2017

Your jokes about Irma hitting Mar-a-Lago aren't cute or funny. People have lost everything, and more are about to. — Mandy (@mand_y_not_i) September 7, 2017

Even Fox News is reporting on the rash of insane tweets, pointing out that several Twitter users were posting the address and GPS coordinates of Mar-A-Lago in some kind of pagan ritual to beg Hurricane Irma to visit and destroy the whole property.

Let’s think for a moment: Even if Mar-A-Lago were destroyed, even if Trump covered the wages of the hundreds of workers who find employment there despite being unable to work for months, the left would still attack him. They’ll never be happy. Too much soy in the diet, I think.

Imagine the poetic justice of a hurricane named “Jose” destroying Mar-A-Lago. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 6, 2017

And whoever runs @TheGoodGodAbove Twitter account is also acting like a childish baby (or an adult Democrat).

Dear Humans, Please find shelter. I don't want any of you innocent, wonderful people to get hurt. I only wanted to destroy Mar-A-Lago. 😬 — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) September 6, 2017

Lovely people. I’d hate to have to rely on folks like this as my neighbors in a time of crisis.