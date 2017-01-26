Chili’s Lets You Help Kill Babies With Every Meal

These days you can’t boycott every business that caters to moonbattery, or you would end up eating out of dumpsters like a freegan. But there are a few I would just as soon avoid — Chili’s, for instance:

Chili’s restaurants in two states are coming under fire from pro-life advocates for giving 15% of patron’s meal purchases to the Planned Parenthood abortion business.

Earlier this week the Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliate in Indiana and Kentucky posted a promotional code its supporters could use to request that Chili’s donate 15% of the pre-tax meal purchase to benefit the abortion corporation. …

This is not the first time that Chili’s has been involved in potential donations to the Planned Parenthood abortion business. A Chili’s restaurant in California initially set up a fundraiser for a local Planned Parenthood abortion clinic but eventually cancelled it after pro-life advocates complained.