Discovery: Planned Parenthood Working With Satanists To Promote Abortion

I didn’t think I’d be writing about the Satanic legal challenge to promote abortion access today, but here we are.

Missouri has announced that they have double their capacity to kill babies give abortions this year, thanks to both Planned Parenthood and the Satanic Temple. People are literally thanking Satan for double their ability to kill babies, and they’re still fine with this.

Make no mistake, leftists pro-abortionists know exactly how evil they really are. The don’t actually think that a fetus is just a clump of cells, they absolutely know that they’re killing a child.

In Missouri, Planned Parenthood and the Satanic Temple have teamed up in an unGodly pursuit to fight the state’s restrictions on abortion access. Before this, Missouri had managed to get their baby killing centers abortion clinic numbers down to a single location, but now a second one has opened for killing babies business. Two more will be opening soon. God help us.

Last April, a federal court sided with Planned Parenthood over a state regulation that required baby killers abortionists to have the same standards as a full hospital and for their baby killers abortion providers to have hospital privileges. The U.S. District judge, Howard Sachs, gave a preliminary injunction that invalidated those requirements.

Judge Sachs said at the time that Missouri has “not complied with that decision,” and just this week, Planned Parenthood announced their plans for more baby killing centers clinics.

Along with Planned Parenthood, the locals involved with the Satanic Temple have stepped up to help fight for baby killing on demand abortion access. The Satanic challenge to the laws started in 2015, when a pregnant Satanist from Missouri attempted to use a religious waiver to exempt herself from the requirements she had to prove before having her child killed an abortion. To make it even more clear how she felt about those uppity Christians blocking her abortion access, she went by the nickname “Mary” instead of identifying herself. She claimed to have the $800 necessary to pay for an abortion, but to travel to the far-away clinic in St. Louis (she lived in a rural area) she had to pay for gas money, a hotel and… get this, child care for her living offspring. She claimed the waiting period inflicted a “substantial burden” on her “sincerely held religious belief” that her body is “inviolable,” meaning to never be broken, infringed upon or dishonored.

She took offense to the Missouri law that forced a provider to coach her on the fact that by choosing an abortion, she would be ending the life of a separate, unique, living human being. The case was tossed out by a federal judge in 2016 when “Mary” was no longer pregnant. We have no word on whether she managed to get her abortion or if she gave birth to the child.