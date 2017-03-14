Why Fanatically Pro-Abortion State Representative Wants Men Fined for Masturbation

Sarcasm, malice, and moonbattery comprise the main ingredients of a bill proposed by state representative Jessica Farrar of Texas, an aggressive opponent of anything she considers to encroach upon liberalism’s unholiest sacrament, abortion:

[T]he Houston Democrat on Friday filed House Bill 4260, which would fine men $100 for masturbating and create a required booklet for men with medical information related to the benefits and concerns of a man seeking a vasectomy, a Viagra prescription or a colonoscopy. The bill would also let doctors invoke their “personal, moralistic, or religious beliefs” in refusing to perform an elective vasectomy or prescribe Viagra, among other proposed requirements in the bill.

Farrar herself refers to her proposed regulations as “satirical.” Good thing she has presented them in Texas rather than California, where they might actually get voted into law.

In proposing a fine for masturbation, Farrar says that if a man’s semen is not used to create a pregnancy, “then it’s a waste … because that semen can be used — and is to be used — for creating more human life.”

The idea is to get the law to equate semen with a fertilized egg, in an attempt to ridicule the concept that prenatal babies are human.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

HB 4260 also calls for informed consent for elective vasectomies, colonoscopy procedures and Viagra prescriptions. Consent is informed only if at least 24 hours have passed since a man’s initial health care consultation for the procedure or prescription. The bill would also require a rectal exam before administering an elective vasectomy or colonoscopy procedure, or prescribing Viagra — an exam that the bill acknowledges is medically unnecessary.

Here the idea is apparently to be pointlessly mean to men, on the grounds that certain laws pertaining to abortion are supposedly pointlessly mean to women.

An outspoken proponent of abortion rights, Farrar has fought against Texas legislation mandating a 24-hour waiting period between a required consultation and receiving an abortion, and another measure requiring women to have a transvaginal ultrasound while listening to the fetal heartbeat before undergoing the procedure, a measure Farrar says “messes with women’s heads.”

She should consider what getting its skull crushed and its brains sucked out does to the baby’s head.

Farrar is also indignant over a bill that would require fetal remains to be buried or cremated rather than thrown in the garbage. This is characterized as “antiwoman” because it acknowledges the humanity of the dead babies. Never mind that half of them would have grown up to be women.

These days you can justify any atrocity so long as you portray yourself as a victim. Abortion advocates are a case in point.

Jessica Farrar, no friend of men or unborn babies.

On tips from Artfldgr, Rob E, and Lyle. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.