Feminist Magazine Calls on White Women to Abort Their Babies To Fix Racism

Medusa Magazine is a feminist rag that is putting forth that white women can solve historical racism and white supremacy by murdering their unborn children. Talk about evil in print. The name of the article is: ‘Beyond Pro-Choice: The Solution to White Supremacy is White Abortion’. It’s written by Nicole Valentine, who ironically claims to be a Christian progressive. I fail to see how you can be a true Christian and an advocate for the butchery of the unborn. She blames white families for getting in the way of a “progressive society.” It goes way beyond white privilege into saying that white people should kill their young to empower other races. That’s just sick.

“Whites are embedded from birth with the sense of common white identity, and this identity conditions them to replicate the white family unit, thus furthering the cycle of white supremacy in America. That is why the white family unit must be destroyed,” writes Valentine. This woman is promoting genocide and her racism is directly aimed against white people.

“White women: it is time to do your part! Your white children reinforce the white supremacist society that benefits you. If you claim to be progressive, and yet willingly birth white children by your own choice, you are a hypocrite. White women should be encouraged to abort their white children, and to use their freed-up time and resources to assist women of color who have no other choice but to raise their children,” she adds.

In a progressive society, it is often white families that stand in the way of equality and justice. Systemic white supremacy depends, first and foremost, on the white family unit. When white conquerors forcefully penetrated the indigenous, egalitarian homeland of the Native peoples of America, they were quick to replicate their white societies, initiating their parasitism by establishing white plantations, headed by white fathers, submissive white mothers, and, most critically, white children, with full dominion over the enslaved and oppressed people of color that were forced to uphold these micro-fiefdoms. It is no surprise, then, that America's fascination with the white family unit has gone hand-in-hand with the historical proliferation of white supremacy. After Bacon's Rebellion, white micro-fieftans thought it necessary to expand the definition of white family to encompass the entirety of white society, so as to coerce the working class to fight amongst itself based on racial lines. Whites are embedded from birth with the sense of common white identity, and this identity conditions them to replicate the white family unit, thus furthering the cycle of white supremacy in America. That is why the white family unit must be destroyed.

Valentine then says that white women should adopt children of color “who have lost their parents to the destructive white supremacist society that you have enabled and encouraged.” Especially, black children. The magazine’s web site is full of satirical articles and some have said it is actually a fake site that is promoting a hoax. If so, it’s a good one because the things it espouses are being pushed by progressives everywhere. They claim diversity is their goal and that they are extreme social justice warriors.

The web site goes on to blame “radical right wingers” for being “responsible for several hate crimes and terrorist attacks.” The writers are mostly “current and past students.” That doesn’t tell you much and it certainly doesn’t illuminate what they really stand for other than radical leftist leanings. Many people who have left comments on the article point out the blatant racism and hatred of the article. I agree. Trust me, there are many on the left that believe this crap and take it to heart these days.