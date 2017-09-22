So Much for Safety: ACLU, Planned Parenthood Demand Non-Doctors Be Allowed to Perform Abortions

So Much for Safety: ACLU, Planned Parenthood Demand Non-Doctors Be Allowed to Perform Abortions
Dave Blount
22 Sep, 2017 by
“Safe, Legal, and Rare,” recite the liberal drones. They don’t want it to be rare, or they wouldn’t glamorize it and demand the government subsidize it. Turns out they don’t care much about it being safe either:

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state of Maine Wednesday over a law requiring that only doctors perform abortion procedures, the two organizations said.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the law, which was enacted in 1979, says that only medical doctors may perform abortions, prohibiting other medical staff such as nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives from performing the procedure. The report noted that 41 other states have similar laws.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law as “unconstitutional.”

Funny, my copy of the Constitution doesn’t say anything about the fundamental right to kill babies without having sufficient medical qualifications.

Stand by for any number of Kermit Gosnell types, who won’t even need to get through medical school to turn a gruesome profit.

Next time a moonbat barks that abortion must be promoted or women will hurt themselves with coat hangers, remember this story. This isn’t about health, or someone would care about the aborted babies’ health. It is about moral degeneracy as a political creed.

fetus
Abortion isn’t safe for babies, either.

