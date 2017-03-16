NASTY Pro-Choice Feminists Perform SICK Stunt With Baby Jesus In Public!

Abortion activists will stoop to just about any low to further their sacred cause of abortion. Yet in Argentina, what a group of women did was so horrific and shocking that it became an international outrage. (CAUTION: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW.)

During International Women’s Day, a group of pro-abortion feminists marched to the Cathedral of Tucuman in Argentina. The country of Argentina is home to Pope Franics, the first ever pope from the Americas. When they reached the cathedral, women in pink “pussy” hats surrounded a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary, and pretended to give her an abortion, presumably to the baby Jesus. When they did, fake blood and body parts gushed from between her legs.

Father Frank Pavone, head of Priests for Life, slammed the women for their offensive display. “This act also shows what is at the foundation of the hard-core pro-abortion people: They hate the church, and they literally want to abort Jesus off the face of the earth in every manifestation of his presence today,” he said in an interview with LifeSiteNews. “This act also shows what is at the foundation of the hard-core pro-abortion people. They hate the church, and they literally want to abort Jesus off the face of the earth in every manifestation of his presence today.”

The Catholic Association also released a statement condemning the protest. “It is with great sadness that we read about this highly offensive protest in Argentina,” Maureen Ferguson said. “It is gravely disrespectful to mock the faith of billions of people in the woman whom National Geographic recently described as ‘The Most Powerful Woman in the World’ in its cover story on the Virgin Mary. It is also highly ironic for a feminist march protesting femicide to advocate for the right to take human lives, including the lives of female babies. Annually about 25 million little girls are aborted worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the group behind the protest, Socorro Rosa Tucuman, said that the Virgin Mary was abortion “patriarchy” and “forced heterosexuality”.

It’s not unusual for radical pro-abortion activists to engage in stunts like this, but the question must be asked… why? The entire point is, ultimately, to convince people to come along to your way of thinking. It’s to encourage people to support abortion. Do they really think that this is going to endear anyone to their cause? All it’s going to do is alienate people and make them associate abortion with violence and offensive behavior. Not the smartest move, is it?