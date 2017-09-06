Planned Parenthood CEO: Cutting DACA Is Cruel And Heartless “Every Person Has a Right to Live”

It’s too obvious. No, she can’t actually believe this…

Cecile Richards is the President of Planned Parenthood, an organization that’s popular because it a) kills babies b) wants you to pay for killing babies c) was founded by a woman who was actively involved with the KKK. A Democrat, through and through.

Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger, the KKK-loving woman mentioned earlier, and is now the number one provider of abortions in the United States. In 2007, they made only 5,000 adoption referrals while aborting over 300,000 children. Seventy-nine percent of their “clinics” are in neighborhoods mostly populated by minorities. While only 13% of American women are black, black women make up 35% of abortions at Planned Parenthood. Today, that means that black child is three times more likely to be killed by an abortionist than a white child.

In 2008, an undercover operation by a student paper at UCLA released taped phone calls of Planned Parenthood staff agreeing that a donor’s money would go towards “lowering the number of black people.” The Idaho office agreed that the caller’s reasoning of “the less black kids out there, the better” by calling his motive “understandable.” This caught the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Trump-supporting niece Dr. Alveda King who supported the UCLA students in their campaign to end its ties to Planned Parenthood.

Clearly, Planned Parenthood is all about protecting minorities and definitely not about killing them.

In a recent email sent to her funders, Cecile Richards said:

The Trump administration just announced a plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — an attack that will leave 800,000 young people who have grown up in this country at risk of deportation, including members of the Planned Parenthood community.

She is “infuriated” and “heartbroken” over Trump’s action. She went on to call the repeal a “cruel and heartless decision.”

And it gets worse. The letter continues (emphasis mine):

“Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation.”

EXCEPT IF YOU’RE A BABY CURRENTLY BEING ABORTED. Then you get to be separated from your mom and killed before you get a chance to even live. What kind of monster can hold these two ideas to be true: That illegal aliens have a right to a family and to live freely, but that babies in the womb can be killed and sold for parts?

Twitter, as usual, weighed in on the obvious irony:

EXCEPT THOSE WE KILL: Without irony Cecile Richards of @PPFA says "every person has a right to live" @LifeNewsToo https://t.co/4H2SNRpu71 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 6, 2017

Cecile Richards tells Dreamers they can STILL get an abortion at Planned Parenthood (no matter what!) https://t.co/NoDrUc4TlO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 6, 2017

"Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has a right to live …" -Cecile Richards You can't make this s*** it. https://t.co/tZyKZmb1NR — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) September 6, 2017

Cecile Richards Upset Trump Ended DACA Because Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinics Get Fewer Customers https://t.co/sSNGNydxNH #tcot #gop pic.twitter.com/QJjKRSq3VV — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 5, 2017