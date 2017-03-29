Pro-Lifers Who Revealed Planned Parenthood’s Baby Parts Peddling Face Charges Again

In a world so corrupt that a highly profitable abortion chain like Planned Parenthood can rake in $500 million per year in coercively financed subsidies from the government, no good deed goes unpunished. Take the heroes who provided us with proof that Planned Parenthood’s insatiable greed had caused it to branch out into illegally selling babies’ body parts. Instead of P.P. execs being dragged off to jail, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress were forced to face charges in Texas for secretly recording their crimes. The charges were dropped … but here they come again, this time in vengeful California:

California prosecutors on Tuesday charged two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood with 15 felonies, saying they invaded the privacy of medical providers by filming without consent.

Fifteen felonies. You would think they had done something truly fiendish, like conspiring to sell pieces of babies they had killed.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a longtime Congressional Democrat who took over the investigation in January, said in a statement that the state “will not tolerate the criminal recording of conversations.” Prosecutors say Daleiden, of Davis, California, and Merritt, of San Jose, filmed 14 people without permission between October 2013 and July 2015 in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado counties. One felony count was filed for each person. The 15th was for criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.

If “privacy” justifies killing your own kids, it should easily justify throwing inconvenient whistleblowers in prison, so as to serve as an example for others.

Becerra: Making a name for himself by prosecuting whistleblowers.

On tips from Seaoh and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.