Shocking Planned Parenthood Video Shows the HORRIFIC Truth About Abortion Procedures

Another horrifically revealing video implicating Planned Parenthood has been released by the Center for Medical Progress. These are brave determined souls… they have just been charged with 15 felonies in California for exposing the butchery of Planned Parenthood. This time, abortionist and former Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Arizona DeShawn Taylor alludes to the fact that babies born alive may be allowed to die… depending on who is in the room at the time. By law they are supposed to be transported to the hospital, but is anyone surprised that these monsters would just let them die?

Taylor laughed over this… SHE LAUGHED. What a beast. Planned Parenthood should be shut down period. They are guilty of infanticide and sacrificing millions of the unborn for profit. It is beyond evil… it’s demonic. Taylor, who provides abortions up to 24 weeks, says on camera that intact aborted babies are often troubling for her staff, since they come out “looking like a baby.” I bet, because they are a baby… they are a human being and you are murdering them. It’s that simple.

From The Daily Wire:

In a newly-released undercover video from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), abortionist and former Medical Director for Planned Parenthood of Arizona DeShawn Taylor suggests that born alive babies from abortion procedures are sometimes allowed to die rather than being sent to the hospital as the law requires. Investigators for CMP collected footage from a reception at a Planned Parenthood conference, posing as as buyers from Stem Express, a biotech company. In their discussion surrounding late-term abortions and intact fetuses in order to harvest body parts, Dr. Taylor explains that babies who are born alive are supposed to be transported to the hospital by law. When pressed, she explains their actions with the living babies depend on “who’s in the room,” suggesting the babies are sometimes left to die. LifeNews reports: Taylor explains to the investigators, “In Arizona, if the fetus comes out with any signs of life, we’re supposed to transport it. To the hospital.” When one investigator then asks, “Is there any standard procedure for verifying signs of of life?” Taylor replies, “Well, the thing is, I mean the key is, you need to pay attention to who’s in the room, right?” Taylor then laughs as she repeats what the Arizona law requires, and says, “It’s a mess. It’s a mess.”

The abortionist also whined about how “creepy” it is when babies she’s murdered are called “babies.” “We have the people who do our paperwork for the fetal death certificates, they email us calling them ‘babies’. Baby this, baby that, baby so-and-so, and I’m like, that’s creepy!” That is what is left of her conscience screaming at her. It’s not creepy… it’s monstrous. I feel ill over this.

Taylor also jokes about having to “hit the gym” because some of her dismemberment abortions require so much force: “Taylor acknowledges that the feticidal chemical digoxin cannot be used in an abortion where fetal body parts will be harvested for sale, but she remarks that in a standard dismemberment dilation and evacuation abortion, “My biceps appreciate when the dig[oxin] works,” to kill the fetus before the procedure. “I remember when I was a [Family Planning] Fellow and I was training, I was like, Oh, I have to hit the gym for this,” she says, describing the force she feels in her biceps when performing a dismemberment abortion with forceps.” I have no words.

On Tuesday, CPM’s David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt were charged with 15 felony counts for their undercover investigative journalism. The very people who uncovered wanton butchery of the unborn for profit are the ones being charged with felonies in California… not the Mengeles of Planned Parenthood. It’s obscene. I have scene all of the videos… in a sane and just society, every Planned Parenthood clinic would be shuttered and those in management at the very least would go to prison forever. They are literally baby killers and this latest video just drives that point home.