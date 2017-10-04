They Are SUFFERING! House Passes Bill To Stop Abortion After Unborn Child Can Feel Pain

The pro-life bill has just passed the House of Representatives and faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Rep. Trent Franks [R-Az.] introduced a bill titled the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” and will restrict access to abortions past twenty weeks due to the fact that children who are 20 weeks old in the womb are capable of feeling pain. He says that even pro-abortion Americans ought to agree with him that since children with 20 weeks of development can feel pain, that the practice of tearing them apart limb from limb is cruel and should be abolished.

The bill reached its final vote on Tuesday, October 2nd has earned praise from the White House, with a Statement of Administration Policy indicting that Trump “strongly supports” the bill.

Here are some of facts that Franks used to make his case:

By 8 weeks, the unborn child can react to touch, where painful stimuli causes the release of stress hormones

The child has pain receptors in their entire body by “no later than 20 weeks”

By 20 weeks, the unborn child will recoil just like an adult if painful stimuli is applied

Unborn children already undergo surgery while in their mother’s womb, and surgeons use anesthesia on the unborn child. When the surgeons use anesthesia, the unborn child releases fewer stress hormones compared to when surgeons do not use anesthetics

By using these facts and others, Bill H.R. 36 is looking for Congress to “extend protection to pain-capable unborn children.”

The Bill argues against pro-abortionists who think that the child is in a “coma-like sleep state” that keeps the child from feeling pain.

The Bill also includes a list of requirements to meet before having an abortion:

A doctor must assess the age of the child, with abortions prohibited for children over 20 weeks in age,…

UNLESS “in reasonable medical judgment” the abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother

“in reasonable medical judgment” the abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother UNLESS the mother is an adult woman who was raped and has obtained counseling and medical treatment related to the rape

the mother is an adult woman who was raped and has obtained counseling and medical treatment related to the rape UNLESS the pregnancy is the “result of rape against a minor or incest against a minor” and it has been properly dealt with by authorities

And this is what I find to be the most interesting: There is a requirement that a “Physician trained in neonatal resuscitation be present” in case the pain-capable child is born during the abortion. Meanwhile, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood want non-doctors to be able to perform abortions.

Even with the support of Trump, the Bill still must pass the Senate. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky has been rumored to have been warned that if he wants to get back his Republican base, he must pass this bill. What a sin that stopping the painful deaths of so many unborn children rests on whether the Senate Republicans feel like doing a favor for the House.

Rep. Franks has been pushing for pro-life reforms for a while. Two years ago, he gave this five minute statement to the House Judiciary Committee on Planned Parenthood Practices and funding: