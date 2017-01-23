Trump Ends U.S. Funding of Overseas Abortions

This is certainly reassuring for those of us who were alarmed by Trump’s praise for Planned Parenthood during the primaries. Taxpayers will no longer be forced to fund abortions overseas:

The so-called Mexico City policy, established by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984, blocks federal funding for international family planning charities that provide abortions or “promote” the procedure by providing patients with information about it, including by offering referrals to abortion providers. … President Obama rescinded the policy when he took office in 2009.

This morning Trump signed an executive order rescinding Obama’s rescindment of the policy. Every step toward erasing the Moonbat Messiah’s baleful legacy is in the right direction.

Trump's ban could impact foreign organizations like the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPFF), which provides family planning services in more than 180 countries. … The 2016 U.S. budget included $607.5 million in funding for reproductive health internationally, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion…

If abortion is as wonderful as liberals seem to believe, why do they hide it behind superficially innocuous euphemisms like “family planning services” and “reproductive health”? An even better question: Why has the government been confiscating hundreds of $millions of our money and spending it immorally overseas?

Democrats denounced the order as reflecting a “dangerous obsession” with rolling back reproductive rights.

Oh, that’s why. Because people in other countries have a “right” to have us pay for their abortions.

Meanwhile, Dems refuse to acknowledge that we have a right to our own property — including the cash they have been confiscating to promote and perform abortions around the world.

Hopefully Planned Parenthood defunding has only just begun.

