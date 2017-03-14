WATCH: Planned Parenthood Mouthpiece Makes FOOL of Herself on Tucker Carlson’s Show

Abortion is typically a pretty heavy topic, one that can be quite contentious. But when Fox News host Tucker Carlson debated a Planned Parenthood executive, he had quite a different experience, calling it a ‘uniquely shallow conversation’.

Dawn Laguens serves as an executive vice president for Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion chain. They provide over 300,000 abortions each year. Yet when Tucker Carlson asked her about the basic scientific facts of human life, she was unable to give any substantive answers.

First, Carlson asked why abortion was so important to Planned Parenthood that they were willing to forgo taxpayer funding rather than stop performing them — half a billion dollars each year, specifically. She replied that “no one is going to bully, threaten or bribe” Planned Parenthood, and then said, “We don’t get a big check. We get reimbursed like any hospital for providing a pap test or a breast cancer screening.” So Carlson asked her why they don’t focus on preventative services instead of abortion. “Women deserve access to the full range of reproductive health care and that includes safe, legal abortion,” she replied.

“So, Planned Parenthood does provide an awful lot of abortions every year, over 300,000… in that range,” Carlson said. “The majority of them are after five and a half weeks. That’s the point at which the fetal heartbeat can be detected. I’m just wondering, as someone who works there, what do you think of that? What is being aborted? If you can hear the heartbeat, what is that thing that’s being aborted? How do you feel about that?”

Laguens responded that abortion is a “right”, and then argued the issue of viability. “That is not a viable fetus at five and a half weeks, anyone knows that, and what you would do is make your own choice, and that’s all that Planned Parenthood has ever said, is that every woman should make their own choice,” she said. But that wasn’t a good enough answer for Carlson. “You work for the country’s biggest abortion provider, if you can hear the heartbeat of this thing, this fetus, what is it?” he asked. “Is it a piece of tissue or is it a separate human being?”

Laguens’ oh-so-scientific answer was, “I think that’s up to each individual to decide what they believe.”

And throughout the interview, she refused to answer the question of whether or not abortion takes a life.

Of course, Planned Parenthood can’t acknowledge that they’re taking lives every single day. That wouldn’t help them rake in the blood money, would it?