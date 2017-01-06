WHOOPI moralizes over Planned Parenthood, CUTS OFF pro-life viewpoint! [VIDEO]

I think I can safely say that Whoopi Goldberg is full of crap. She’s all in a huff over Paul Ryan pushing for the defunding of the butchers of Planned Parenthood. I was elated over it. She trotted out the old mantra of Planned Parenthood not being about abortion and that this would cut off services to poor women. No… it won’t. There are all kinds of free clinics women can go to get services. Many are free. And regardless of what Whoopi says, Planned Parenthood is an abortion mill that slaughters the unborn and at the times the inconveniently born.

Whoopi claims the videos from The Center of Medical Progress that showed how the pink fascists were getting paid for their murderous ways have been debunked. No, they haven’t. The Center of Medical Progress has been cleared after Obama’s DOJ and California tried to say they were the ones that broke the law. But that’s not the same as clearing the bloody name of Planned Parenthood. The only reason they have not been defunded prior to this was that leftist politicians stood in the way. With conservatives in control, there’s no reason not to cut off their federal funding and to stop supporting the sacrifice of the most helpless among us. Goldberg just can’t stand that.

From Mediaite:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Yesterday, Paul Ryan made it clear that with the destruction of Obamacare would come the defunding of Planned Parenthood. There was immediate backlash from those concerned that this would not prevent women from getting abortions, but would prevent poor women from getting other care, like pap smears and mammograms. On The View today, Whoopi Goldberg was furious about that, especially after Sara Haines shared that over 80% of Planned Parenthood’s patients are below the poverty level. Still, Jedediah Bila thought it wasn’t that big of a deal since some taxpayers don’t want their money given to Planned Parenthood. (Note that the Hyde Amendment restricts federal funding from going to pay for abortion services.) Goldberg pointed out that her religious beliefs dictated that she has to look out for the best interests of others without judging, so she could see no religious reason for anyone to want to halt funding to a clinic that services so many poor people over an objection to abortion. Further, she said, she doesn’t want her taxes to go toward building a wall on the Mexican border or supporting a war, but as an American, she understands that sometimes, her taxes will just go where she doesn’t want them to. It’s the price of living in the U.S.

It’s true that the Hyde Amendment restricts federal funding from going to pay for abortion services. But the money that goes to Planned Parenthood is fungible money. They shift it around and it still makes it possible to conduct more abortions. Most Americans do not want their tax dollars going towards such evil practices.

Goldberg pointed out that her religious beliefs dictated that she has to look out for the best interests of others without judging, so she could see no religious reason for anyone to want to halt funding to a clinic that services so many poor people over an objection to abortion. Further, she said, she doesn’t want her taxes to go toward building a wall on the Mexican border or supporting a war, but as an American, she understands that sometimes, her taxes will just go where she doesn’t want them to. It’s the price of living in the US. First off, I thought Whoopi Goldberg didn’t have a religion. If she has one, you’d never know it. Second, to compare the butchery of babies to keeping our country secure and safe is a false argument and she knows it.

“I can’t even do this anymore,” Goldberg said. “I can’t do it! I can’t do it!” Fine… so don’t. Please just go away. It’s leftists like Whoopi Goldberg who have brought this country to its knees and have made evil good and good evil. I can’t take her either, so do us all a favor Whoopi and don’t do this anymore. Enough.