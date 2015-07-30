AboutBack to homepage
John Hawkins runs Right Wing News, Linkiest and is the co-owner of The Looking Spoon. He also does weekly appearances on the #1 in it’s market Jaz McKay show, writes a weekly column for Townhall and his work has also been published at the Washington Examiner, The Hill, Hot Air, Pajamas Media, and at Human Events.
Additionally, he’s also the blogosphere’s premier interviewer and has interviewed conservatives like Thomas Sowell, Mark Levin, Victor Davis Hanson, Mark Steyn, G. Gordon Liddy, Dick Morris, Karl Rove, Michael Steele, Milton Friedman, Ron Paul, Jim DeMint, Jonah Goldberg, Jim DeMint, Walter Williams, Robert Novak, Ann Coulter, Newt Gingrich, & Michelle Malkin among others.
Additionally, John Hawkins’ work has been linked and discussed in numerous publications and on TV and radio shows including ABC News, BusinessWeek, C-Span, The Chicago Tribune, CNN, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, Editor & Publisher, Fox News, Hannity and Colmes, The Laura Ingraham Show, Minneapolis Star Tribune, MSNBC, National Journal, National Post, Newsmax, Newsweek, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Tammy Bruce Show, Time Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Hugh Hewitt Show, The Washington Post, Salt Lake Tribune, Scarborough Country, U.S. News & World Report, WorldNetDaily and Human Events, where he had a weekly column. Right Wing News has been studied by college classes and even inspired an urban legend that was covered at Snopes.
Last but not least, John Hawkins also founded and led the Rightroots group, a grassroots effort that collected almost $300,000 for Republican candidates in the last 3 months of the 2006 election cycle. In 2008, he consulted for Duncan Hunter’s presidential campaign and was on the board of Slatecard, which raised more than $600,000 for Republican candidates in the 2008 election cycle. In 2006 and 2010, he led a blogosphere wide Google Bomb effort against Democratic candidates. In 2011, he helped found Raising Red, although he left the organization the same year and went on to become one of the co-founders of Not Mitt Romney.com. In 2013, he teamed up Jimmy LaSalvia to lead a boycott of Capital One for having Alec Baldwin as their spokesman.
Just read an incredible book called 'The Police Revolt of 2016' by Lawrence C. Mackin. This book predicts everything that is happening in America today and pretty much what you guys have been saying too. From the stirring up of cop hatred by the likes of Sharpton and Eric Holder, to the behind the scenes plans of the Obama Administration. If you read nothing else this year, get this book. It's a spell binding eye opener.
Oregon Standoff Overshadows True Meaning of the Property Clause and the Constitution
Original meaning of Constitution twisted into a cudgel for state power
Kurt Nimmo
Prison Planet.com
January 6, 2016
Let’s forget Ammon Bundy and the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation for a minute. It’s a sideshow overshadowing the real issue and allowing the liberal corporate media to portray constitutionalists as gun-toting fanatics.
The real issue boils down to private property and the federal government. Liberals and other defenders of the power of the state over the individual assume the government owns the majority of land in the West and it graciously allows ranchers to use it provided they pay reasonable fees. If challenged on this premise, liberals usually cite the Property Clause in Article IV, Section 3, Clause 2 of the Constitution.
Proponents of state power over the individual argue the Property Clause permits a centralized federal government to hold state lands for a variety of reasons–presently and popularly for liberals to preserve wildlife and the environment–but this interpretation (known as the “police-power theory”) runs counter to the original purpose of the clause.
Thomas W. Merrill, a law professor at Columbia Law Schools, cites a court ruling to explain the original concept of the Property Clause:
A leading nineteenth-century exposition of the constitutional authority of the federal government over federal lands, Fort Leavenworth Railroad Co. v. Lowe (1885), is generally consistent with [the original understanding of the Property Clause]. There, Justice Stephen J. Field wrote that the authority of the federal government over territories is “necessarily paramount.” But once a territory is organized as a state and admitted to the union on equal footing with other states, the state government assumes general sovereignty over federal lands, and the federal government has the rights only of an “individual proprietor.” The federal government can exercise rights of general sovereignty over property only if there has been a formal cession of sovereignty by the state under the Enclave Clause. Justice Field qualified this vision of separated sovereignty, however, by noting that if the federal government acquires land outside the Enclave Clause, any federal forts, buildings, or other installations erected on such land “will be free from any such interference and jurisdiction of the State as would destroy or impair their effective use for the purposes designed.”
The Enclave clause limits federal government ownership of land to “Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings,” including post offices and post roads.
A better understanding of the issue can be had by reading Robert G. Natelson’s Federal Land Retention and the Constitution’s Property Clause: The Original Understanding (University of Colorado Law Review, 2005).
“The Enclave Clause was sold to the ratifying public on the basis that enclaves would be relatively small. Holding massive tracts of undeveloped land (such as in Yosemite National Park, nearly 750,000 acres) as enclaves is not what the Founders had in mind,” writes Natelson.
Under this original and subsequently diluted understanding of the Property and Enclave Clause—most recently with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976—the Bureau of Land Management has no right to hold land and should have long ago disposed of it. (Moreover, it can be argued, the BLM itself is an unconstitutional and therefore illegal entity.)
Unfortunately, due to the impulsive behavior of Ammond Bundy and his crew in Oregon, the corporate media has aggressively pushed the government’s stance on the Property Clause and its unconstitutional domination over millions of acres of land around the United States.
It is indeed unfortunate the Constitution—misread and turned into a cudgel for state power with the help of the corporate media—has been overshadowed by the irresponsible actions of a gang of self-defined patriots who are doing absolutely nothing constructive for the cause of individual rights and private property.
Instead, they have allowed the media to portray constitutionalists and other advocates of liberty as little more than armed fanatics bent on starting a war with the federal government.
This article was posted: Wednesday, January 6, 2016 at 11:38 am
Dear Sir or Madam:

I downloaded a document as I was researching Voter Fraud. It is entitled: "Salvage Program" from the Benson Strategy Group of the Clinton Foundation.. If you can find it on line, it is an alarming outline by a think tank of a Democratic strategy to hijack the Presidency should Trump win in a landslide. When I say "Hijack", I mean the unbelievable scenario of Obama appointing Clinton in a coup d'etat. If you can't find the document online, (this stuff disappears all the time, as you know!) I downloaded it and printed it out. I am desperate to get it into the hands of conservative media. I don't know if its an elaborate hoax but if not, God save our country.

Please contact me if you can't find this on line–I got to it somehow from the Drudge Report but am having trouble retracing my steps. I would like to be able to fax it or send you a copy.

Thanks!

Sue

PS I'm not a nut case. I'm a practicing physician & retired US Navy
Please contact me if you can’t find this on line–I got to it somehow from the Drudge Report but am having trouble retracing my steps. I would like to be able to fax it or send you a copy.
