OBAMA’S SECRET “Refugee Racket” Has Been EXPOSED – This Is BAD! [VIDEO]

Conservative Review Senior Editor Michelle Malkin appeared on Fox and Friends and covered a number of topics. As usual, I find myself in complete agreement with Michelle. She pivoted to the topic of illegal immigration and pointed out that Americans can thank President Trump for the close to 50 percent drop in illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. “By pledging allegiance to the rule of law he is deterring people from coming here and breaking the law in the first place and, of course, separating their own families to do it.”

“Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV will deal with terror threats from illegal immigration, the refugee crisis and the economic impact of open-borders policies. I highly recommend you watch… I subscribe to CRTV and it is well worth it. You get more real news there than anywhere else. She exposes a racket that Barack Obama set up that let Central American minors come into the country, hook up with family members and stay on federal benefits for life. Then subsidies provide foster care for their own illegal kids and so it goes.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Michelle Malkin just exposed a huge “racket” implemented under the Obama administration that allows a stream of “refugees” to pour in from Central America. Malkin appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning to discuss the scam that needs to be shut down right away. “There’s a whole entire racket that was created by the Obama administration for central American minors who are taking advantage of the system because they’re coming here, they’re being reunited with their illegal alien families — who are then collecting tax payer subsidies to provide foster care for their own illegal kids,” Malkin said, according to Conservative Review. Here's more info on the Central American refugee racket I talked about on F&F this morning==> https://t.co/2e1Emia1VM https://t.co/Lbz9eJvvHj — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) March 9, 2017 .@michellemalkin: Immigration enforcement is finally showing who makes life worse for kids crossing the border: cartels, traffickers, etc. pic.twitter.com/dpMvSorf2j — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 9, 2017 As CR explained, Malkin was referencing the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee/Parole program that the Obama administration set up. The Center for Immigration Studies discussed the program in 2016, explaining that it was put in place in order to afford minors “a safe and legal alternative to a risky illegal crossing of the border.” The program allowed parents 18 years of age and above who were lawfully present in the United States (on Permanent Resident Status, Temporary Protected Status, Parolee, Deferred Action, Deferred Enforced Departure, or Withdrawal of Removal) to ask for their children to come and join them. Children had to be unmarried, under the age of 21, and residing in El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras. They had to also meet the definition of refugee or be eligible for parole.

This is the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee/Parole program that the Obama administration set up. When it came into being the reasoning was that it would provide safety for these young people wishing to come to America. It didn’t address at all that it was breaking the law or that it was a scam. The left implemented ignoring the rule of law instead of stopping crime. This was to pad their voter base and it almost succeeded.

This is why restoring the rule of law is so very important and vital to this nation. This program was expanded in 2016 to include adult children, married children and biological parents, as well as a vague category of “caregivers.” What that means, essentially, is the program opened the borders to the families of migrants to come to the United States if they have a family member living here already. Thus, creating a never ending chain of illegal immigration. This cost us $967 million in 2016 alone. This is yet another scam that must be stopped to secure our borders and sovereignty.