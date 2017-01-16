Greatest Show on Earth Is Over

Last May, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus used elephants in its show for the last time, bowing to relentless pressure from animal rights militants. This May, the circus itself will perform its swan song. Moonbats are delighted to have helped bury another piece of Americana:

The Humane Society of the United States described itself as “long a bitter adversary of Feld Entertainment and Ringling Bros.” in its response to the news. In 2014, Feld Entertainment won $25.2 million in settlements from groups including the Humane Society, ending a 14-year fight over allegations that circus employees mistreated elephants, the AP reported. “Ringling Bros. has changed a great deal over a century and a half, but not fast enough,” Wayne Pacelle, president of the Humane Society, said in a statement. “It’s just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts.”

There’s something more amazing than any spectacle staged by Ringling Bros.: a moonbat objecting to coercion.

Will they be satisfied with the fall of the circus? No, they will not:

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals also welcomed the announcement Saturday night, calling it “the end of the saddest show on earth” and demanding that other acts follow suit. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> “All other animal circuses, roadside zoos, and wild animal exhibitors, including marine amusement parks like SeaWorld and the Miami Seaquarium, must take note: society has changed, eyes have been opened, people know now who these animals are, and we know it is wrong to capture and exploit them,” PETA said in a statement.

After they have put an end to zoos, marine parks, et cetera, the militants will turn their attention to pets, who must be liberated to fend for themselves in the name of animal equality.

