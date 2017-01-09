11 More Days To Go And Obama Makes Sickening Admission, Blames Video For Anti-Trump Hate Crime

Just in case you were wondering whether Obama would back off on the lying in the remaining few days of his administration, we have bad news for you; he’s cranked it up to 11.

How is that possible, you ask? I mean, IS it possible for Obama to lie more? Hasn’t he met his life quota in the last 8 years?

Well…

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous, Obama maintained that race relations have actually IMPROVED under his Presidency. No, I’m not kidding.

“I am absolutely convinced that race relations on the whole are actually better now than they were 20 years (ago),” Obama said, as ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interrupted him: “Better now?” Stephanopoulos asked Obama in an interview taped on Friday for ABC’s “This Week.”

You might want to sit down for this next part, because it actually gets more ridiculous.

Obama actually blamed the media for shining light on hate crimes and drawing attention to the incidences.

“And, well, it was horrific,” Obama agreed. “And that’s an example of something that — it’s not as if that’s the first time that a hate crime has taken place in this country. Hate crimes have been taking place for hundreds of years in this country, but it’s there on video. And the– the– the sort of seeing cruelty and callousness of that sort from young people is heartbreaking. And so naturally if you see a video like that you’re going to say to yourself, ‘My God, this is horrible,’ and — and rightfully so.

Fantastic. Just fantastic. I’m glad we have a President who tries so hard to spin the CRAP out of events that the rest of us actually have to deal with.

January 20th can’t get here fast enough.