We analyzed Obama’s White House Photographs and noticed something BIG missing…

President Obama and has family have officially left the White House and have moved into the world of previous presidents. History will certainly tell what his story was. But for now, twitter seems to be he biggest source trying to show us who he was as a president.

In an attempt to share and archive the former president the official photographer has released over twenty one hundred pictures of Obama from his time serving as president.

Many people are surprised how out of thousands of pictures we didn’t see a single one of Obama playing golf. After all, he played more rounds of golf while president than any other president in American history. Many believe it was an attempt to cover up the relaxed Obama and only show one that looks dedicated and hard at work.

Check out some of these tweets:



President Obama spent a few minutes with Communication Director Jen Psaki's daughter, Vivi, when she stopped by the West Wing yesterday. A photo posted by Pete Souza (archived) (@petesouza44) on Apr 15, 2016 at 8:33am PDT



I'm a Patriots fan but I gotta give this guy his props on a remarkable career. Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos were at the White House today in celebration of their Super Bowl championship. A photo posted by Pete Souza (archived) (@petesouza44) on Jun 6, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT



President Obama greets His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama at the entrance of the Map Room of the White House today. A photo posted by Pete Souza (archived) (@petesouza44) on Jun 15, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

Do you feel like something is missing too??