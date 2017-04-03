BOMBSHELL: Susan Rice Sought Names of Trump Associates in Intel

Eli Lake of Bloomberg is reporting that Susan Rice, the former National Security Adviser to Barack Obama, sought to unmask the identities of Trump associates caught up in incidental collection of surveillance. She repeatedly requested information from the intelligence community on members of the Trump transition team and campaign, unmasking them to an audience beyond the intelligence community in the process.

Just last month, Rice denied that she knew anything about members of the Trump transition caught up in incidental intelligence gathering. Another lie. You remember Rice… she’s the one the Obama administration trotted out to the media outlets to lie about Benghazi. It worked so well before, she’s trying it again. This time she just ran out of luck. This explosive revelation would explain House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes’ trip to the White House two weeks ago. Something tells me that Obama was going to sacrifice Rice over this if need be to save his own hide. But it could take all of them down in a scandal bigger than Watergate.

From Bloomberg:

White House lawyers last month learned that the former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the identities of U.S. persons in raw intelligence reports on dozens of occasions that connect to the Donald Trump transition and campaign, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on “unmasking” the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally. Normally those names are redacted from summaries of monitored conversations and appear in reports as something like “U.S. Person One.” The National Security Council’s senior director for intelligence, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, was conducting the review, according to two U.S. officials who spoke with Bloomberg View on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. In February Cohen-Watnick discovered Rice’s multiple requests to unmask U.S. persons in intelligence reports that related to Trump transition activities. He brought this to the attention of the White House General Counsel’s office, who reviewed more of Rice’s requests and instructed him to end his own research into the unmasking policy. The intelligence reports were summaries of monitored conversations — primarily between foreign officials discussing the Trump transition, but also in some cases direct contact between members of the Trump team and monitored foreign officials. One U.S. official familiar with the reports said they contained valuable political information on the Trump transition such as whom the Trump team was meeting, the views of Trump associates on foreign policy matters and plans for the incoming administration.

This also explains why Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suddenly shut his piehole after reviewing the documents in question. He knew it was very bad for his side of the aisle. This proves that President Trump’s team was indeed targeted by the Obama administration and very high up officials were unmasking individuals and leaking. Even with all the requests of identities and information, the Democrats have not been able to make anything at all stick to Trump. So, they have basically shot themselves in the head for absolutely nothing.

The only verifiable scandal here is the apparent targeting and leaking of names from the Trump team in order to smear them by high-ranking Obama officials. Right now, things are looking very ominous for the Democrats and it is getting worse by the minute. The plot is thickening and it looks to be extremely volatile. There are many unanswered questions still and I think when the answers come out, it is going to shred the Democrats. Good times.