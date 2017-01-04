BREAKING: Congress Introduces Bill To ERASE Last Minute Obama Regulations!

Republicans in Congress are planning to speedily spoil Barack Obama’s last-minute push to get $44 billion in regulations on the books before he is booted out of the White House in 15 more days.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California has re-introduced legislation that would permit them to turn over executive branch regulations accomplished in the last 60 legislative days of any outgoing presidential administration.

The legislation is called the Congressional Review Act and if everything goes off without an issue, it will allow Congress to literally knock out the executive actions squeezed in by an outgoing president. It was one of Newt Gingrich’s signature achievements and only works under definite circumstances – like the circumstances we are facing right now.

Issa stated that the bill is fashioned “to stem a growing trend by Presidents, of both parties, to use their last few months in office to rush in costly, expensive or controversial new regulations.”

The House is preparing to authorize the act on Wednesday, as it was already introduced by Republican Reps. Bob Goodlatte and Tom Marino.

Rep. Darrell Issa explained further what this move would do:

“Regulations impacting the economy, the environment, families, and our community should be done with great caution and transparency, not get rushed in last-minute on a President’s way out of office. This is a good piece of legislation that will help keep this and future Presidents in check. The Midnight Rules Relief Act is a reasonable plan to strengthen executive branch oversight, giving Congress a better tool to ensure regulations are limited and, when necessary, approved in an open and transparent manner.” “We have a responsibility to ensure that unaccountable, last-minute regulations don’t continue crippling our economy, crushing small business and raising costs on middle-class families.”

The Congressional Review Act provides a quick and easy process for Congress to throw out unwanted agency rules put in by an outgoing president. Under the act, the only thing that would be required from the chamber is a “resolution of disapproval” and the regulation is no more.