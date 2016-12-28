BREAKING: Congress Moves to CUT US Funding to UN After Obama’s Anti-Israel Move [VIDEO]

Plenty of Americans, particularly Jewish Americans, were infuriated that the Obama administration refused to veto the United Nations’ anti-Israel resolution. But it’s not just popular opinion that Obama has to worry about — Congress is planning to do something about it too.

Congressional leaders believe the Obama administration plans to take further action against Israel before Donald Trump’s inauguration. But for right now, there is bipartisan outrage over the decision to help the United Nations craft a resolution that condemned Israel for allowing Jewish residents to build homes in Jerusalem. Obama’s about-face on the subject is a reversal of years of United States policy.

In retaliation, Congress is looking into a number of punitive measures. They include cutting off funding for the United Nations, expelling Palestinian diplomats and cutting back ties to the countries that voted for the resolution.

Monday, the news came out that the Obama administration was instrumental in making sure the resolution was passed by the U.N. Security Council. Joe Biden called the president of Ukraine to ensure that the country would vote for the resolution, for example. Reporters in Israel and Europe have confirmed the Obama administration’s participation.

Senator Ted Cruz is leading the rally to stop the Obama administration from further damaging the relationship between the United States and Israel, and expressed hope that things will improve under the Trump administration.