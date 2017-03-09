BREAKING: Obama Deploys Team To “Keep Tabs” On New Administration

It’s no secret that Barack Obama is threatened by the rise of Donald Trump. With Trump in the Oval Office, and Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, Obama has a very real chance at seeing his entire legacy go up in flames. So could that be why he has come up with a team to keep tabs on the Trump administration?

Obama left office in January, and at first, he wanted to emulate George W. Bush, who was the picture of class during the Obama administration and never spoke publicly about Obama. Jen Psaki, Obama’s former communications director, said “Obama’s inclination would be to follow the Bush model as a person.” But when Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower, he couldn’t keep quiet anymore.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis responded to the allegations by saying “neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen” and that “any suggestion otherwise is simply false.” And after Trump released an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim countries, Obama released a statement saying he “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith.”

White House spokesman Michael Short quickly pointed out the hypocrisy behind Obama’s actions, saying, “It is disappointing that [Obama] isn’t affording President Trump the same courtesy that his predecessor showed toward him.” Obama promised not to interfere, but he has not kept to that word. And sources claim that he has hired a team of over a dozen staffers to “keep tabs on the unreported stories” within the Trump administration. He also regularly has conference calls with his former aides, as well as contact with congressional Democrats and grassroots activists.

Organizing for Action, the group that helped Obama get elected in 2012, has also paired with the newly-formed Indivisible Project on how to best protest Donald Trump’s agenda. And it seems Obama has already abandoned his vow to stay quiet, according to Obama spokesman Eric Schultz, who said, “For President Obama, this next chapter of his public service will focus on his core principle of grassroots engagement. This was previewed in his farewell address to the country, and has animated in his entire career in public life.”