Breaking: White House calls on Congress to investigate Trump wire tapping [VIDEO]

The White House is now demanding a full investigation into the Obama administration’s abuse of executive powers after claims surfaced that Trump Tower was tapped and put under surveillance in October of last year. Sean Spicer released a series of tweets this morning indicating that there would be no further comment from President Trump and the White House until this investigation is conducted. I’m not sure what that means, but Mark Levin is convinced that there have been police state-like tactics used here and he wants full congressional hearings on the matter.

I think it should all come out on both sides. Some are saying that Trump saying he will not comment means he has no proof. I’m not so sure of that… the media themselves provided proof on this one. You can read my post on it from this morning earlier here. Levin is calling this a silent coup and I would agree. There are leaks and sabotage here. Obama set all this up on his way out by loosening the rules on the intelligence agencies and setting nifty little traps for people like Jeff Sessions.

From Dennis Michael Lynch:

Press secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday sent out a four-part tweet stating the investigations into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election should include President Trump’s claims that the Obama administration abused its powers to investigate such matters. Reading between the lines, the White House wants Congress to look into Trump’s wiretapping claims concerning Obama and Trump Tower. Spicer’s four-part tweet read: “Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

According to Tom Cotton, President Trump’s claim the Obama administration wiretapped his campaign headquarters last fall will be part of the House and Senate intelligence committees’ investigations into Russia’s interference during the election. “One of the focus points of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation is the U.S. government’s response to actions taken by Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes in a statement Sunday. “As such, the committee will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates, and we will continue to investigate this issue if the evidence warrants it.”

This really looks like it will be the left’s Watergate and that it is going to blow up in their faces. Good. Most of them are complicit in this… let the truth come out and the cards fall where they may. Americans need to know what is going on here since the left seems to be conducting a civil war and didn’t tell anyone.

“As part of our inquiry, we are going to review allegations of any kind of improper contacts between Russian officials and campaign officials or other American citizens, and I’m sure that we will be reviewing any allegations such as this, I think all these matters will be part of our inquiry.” Cotton said he has “seen no evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during last year’s election, despite intelligence reports alleging that activity. Neither have I and believe me, I’ve looked. Cotton also defended Trump and his handling of Russia.

Add all of this to Loretta Lynch, and I quote, stating this: “…They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again…” – Loretta Lynch, February 28 2017, and you see what is happening here and how all of this is coming to a boil. This next week is going to be interesting, to say the least. Let us hope that Congress gets to the bottom of all this and fast.

(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017