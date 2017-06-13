Cast Your Eyes Upon This List of the First US Black President’s Accomplishments

Since Donald Trump took office, liberals have immediately been reminiscing about the Obama administration, waxing poetic about how Barack Obama was the greatest president ever to sit in the Oval Office. But how much did Obama really accomplish while president? And was it even good? According to one source, Obama’s accomplishments should make a lot of liberals rethink things.

Barack Obama was the country’s first black president, and so for liberals, that was all that mattered. But between 2008 and 2017, he sure did rack up a lot of accomplishments — although America’s Freedom Fighters points out that they aren’t necessarily good ones.

Here are a few of the highlights:

First President to preside over a cut to the credit-rating of the United States.

First President to violate the War Powers Act.

First President to be held in contempt of court for illegally obstructing oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

First President to abrogate bankruptcy law to turn over control of companies to his union supporters.

First President to by-pass Congress and implement the Dream Act through executive fiat.

First President to order a secret amnesty program that stopped the deportation of illegal immigrants across the U.S., including those with criminal convictions.

First President to demand a company hand-over $20 billion to one of his political appointees.

First President to tell a CEO of a major corporation (Chrysler) to resign.

First President to terminate America’s ability to put a man in space.

First President to cancel the National Day of Prayer and to say that America is no longer a Christian nation.

First President to have a law signed by an auto-pen without being present.

First President to arbitrarily declare an existing law unconstitutional and refuse to enforce it.

First President to threaten insurance companies if they publicly spoke out on the reasons for their rate increases.

First President to tell a major manufacturing company in which state it is allowed to locate a factory.

First President to file lawsuits against the states he swore an oath to protect (AZ, WI, OH, IN).

First President to side with a foreign nation over one of the American 50 states (Mexico vs Arizona).

First President to tell the military men and women that they should pay for their own private insurance because they “volunteered to go to war and knew the consequences.”

Then he was the First President to tell the members of the military that THEY were UNPATRIOTIC for balking at the last suggestion. (Thank God he didn’t get away with THIS one.)

First president to allow Iran to inspect their own facilities.

First president to have blood on his hands from Benghazi to the assassinations of several police officers.

First president to trade 5 terrorist for a traitor

First president to facilitate the Iranians to acquire nuclear weapons.

They also pointed out that Obama has broken quite a few records, too:

But of course, liberals want us to believe that Donald Trump is the dangerous one. Maybe he isn’t the best president in the history of our country, but Obama’s defenders don’t exactly have much room to talk.