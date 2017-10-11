CNN Calls Out The Obamas: Where Are Barack and Michelle on Condemning Harvey Weinstein? [VIDEO]

Dana Bash, on CNN’s “Wolf,” asked a blindingly obvious question yesterday. She wanted to know where Barack and Michelle Obama were on Harvey Weinstein and his sexual harassment allegations. Good question. It took Hillary Clinton five days to denounce the pervert, but it’s taken the Obama’s even longer. Bash said, “You broke the news about Hillary Clinton finally putting out a statement condemning his behavior and distancing herself. The question is whether or not she is going to help gather the $1.4 million that he, as what’s known as a bundler, helped her campaign over the years.” Then she delivered the knockout question, “The other question is where are the Obamas? Where is Michelle Obama? Where is President Obama? He is and probably still is a big supporter of him and his political efforts. And just let’s just pretend the shoe was on the other foot and this was a Republican, somebody who is in Hollywood who is a Republican alleged to have done these things and gave to Republican presidents. Can you imagine the outrage if they weren’t condemning this behavior? I mean, it makes no sense at all that they are not coming out and saying something. Never mind the question of the donations.”

Of course, Bash is right. As Harvey Weinstein’s wife took the kids and left him yesterday, and after he boarded a private flight to a sex addiction clinic in Europe… the Obamas finally surfaced. That took long enough. And you can bet they won’t be returning funds from Weinstein either, although a number of other Democrats have. The Clintons, the Obamas and the Kaines aren’t among them. Obama has now issued a statement on the series of reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against movie mogul and major Democratic donor, Harvey Weinstein.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” Obama said in hise statement. “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture — including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect — so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.” What he doesn’t say is much like Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas surely knew of Weinstein’s activities. All of Hollywood did. The Obamas even had Malia intern with Weinstein. Think about that. You send your daughter off to learn from a rumored monster and then you wine and dine with him.

Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday. He has not denied the allegations. He’s simply objected to the reporting of his assaults. Three women have now come forward to claim he raped them. He’s settled with eight women over the years, including Rose McGowan of Charmed fame. Both Angelina Jolie and Gweneth Paltrow came out yesterday and say they were sexually harassed by Weinstein as well. This guy is done and over and the lawsuits are just beginning. Even his attorney, Lisa Bloom, quit after two days defending him. She couldn’t stomach it either.

The Obamas attended star-studded fundraisers with Weinstein for years and took millions of dollars he bundled for them. They should have come out immediately. Instead, in a calculated statement, they distanced themselves from him once they determined he was toast. So typical.