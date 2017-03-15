Congress Demands FULL INVESTIGATION Into Barack Obama

There is a lot of criticism to be had towards Barack Obama, especially from conservatives. But his foreign policy may be one issue that was slammed more than anything else. It was so bad that Congress is demanding an investigation into his overseas meddling.

Senators are calling on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate the Obama administration’s efforts to influence foreign elections by sending taxpayer dollars to “extreme and sometimes violent political activists” that would promote liberal causes. Multiple foreign diplomats had conversations with lawmakers, who outlined the State Department’s meddling, including liberal causes in countries like Macedonia, Albania, Latin America, and Africa.

And to make it even more suspicious, George Soros is allegedly involved, too.

Some of the funding for these causes also appears to come from the liberal billionaire, and specifically his Open Society Foundation, according to the letter written by Republican Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Jim Inhofe (Okla.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas), David Perdue (Ga.), and Bill Cassidy (La.).

It is also believed that the Obama administration funded organizations that sought to kick Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu out of office. “Over the past few months, elected officials and political leaders of foreign nations have been coming to me with disappointing news and reports of U.S. activity in their respective countries,” Sen. Lee said in a statement. “This includes reports of diplomats playing political favorites, USAID funds supporting extreme and sometimes violent political activists, and the U.S. government working to marginalize the moderates and conservatives in leadership roles. This sort of political favoritism from our missions around the world is unacceptable and endangers our bilateral relationships.”

