CONSERVATIVES GOT JOKES! Twitter EXPLODES With HILARIOUS Farewells To Obama

The mood yesterday as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States was simply euphoric. I don’t know which was better… seeing Trump stick it to politicians on both sides of the aisle, or finally… finally… seeing the Obama’s leave the White House. Don’t get me wrong, we aren’t getting rid of them. Obama is staying in DC to lead the charge against Trump and the Republicans, but at least he will no longer be in the People’s House. Twitter erupted with humor and a massive sigh of relief over it.

The best one by far I think came from Roseanne Barr: “Bye Bye Obama’s! thank you for your service to Iran!” Wickedly funny and absolutely true. Thanks Roseanne for saying that. Dinesh D’Souza warned them to count the silverware in remembrance of how the Clintons ripped off the White House. Too true sadly. Obama posed for the cameras all the way and the media fawned and wept. Americans cheered and the darkness enveloping DC at long last lifted. Bonus… one of the first things Trump did was move the bust of Winston Churchill back into the Oval Office. Welcome back bud.

From Young Conservatives:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Finally, after eight years, it is the end of an era. For many, the end of an error. Eight long years of President Barack Obama and his progressive attempt to remake the United States in the image of a community organizer. That day and the images we have long hoped to see. From Daily Mail: Obama walked outside the office he occupied for eight years for the last time nearly three hours before he was to turn over power to President-elect Donald Trump, who has committed himself to repealing much of Obama’s political legacy. He attended to one last bit of business before leaving the historic office: penning a note for his successor – then leaving it in the desk which Trump will sit behind for the first time in several hours.

I can’t believe the Obama nightmare is over. He threw our nation into chaos and a never ending depression. He destroyed millions of lives and crushed the spirit of the greatest nation on earth. President Trump declared yesterday Patriot’s Day and rightfully so… Americans have overcome their Marxist bonds and are now girding themselves for a brutal battle with Progressives. It’s going to get bloody.

But amidst all the preps for war, Americans are enjoying a newfound sense of freedom… a lifting of spirit and a resurgence of love for their country. Perhaps this is Sparta after all.