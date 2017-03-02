CREEPY! Another Woman Has Just Moved In With Barack And Michelle Obama Over Their Mutual Hate For Trump!

I’ve written on this a number of times. Obama is comprising a war cabinet to go after Trump and leading it will be his consigliere, Valerie Jarrett. She has actually moved into her own suite in the Obama mansion. The home was purchased for $5.3 million and is 8,200 square feet. Jarrett, whose family is Iranian, is Obama’s closest friend and adviser. Together, they will plot and plan, and do all they can to either force Trump’s resignation or get him impeached. They aren’t hiding their intentions either.

While Jarrett was in the White House with Obama, she lived in an adjoining suite there with the family. She also had full time Secret Service protection. She was in on every meeting and she was the true mover and shaker behind Obama’s presidency. Obama is returning from vacation and is about to take command of his 30,000 strong activist army. Eric Holder has announced that Obama is on his way to lead the fight for the left.

From the Daily Mail:

Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation’s capital – just two miles away from the White House – into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump. Obama’s goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment. And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends. Jarrett played a vital – if at times low-key – role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and help shape his domestic and foreign policies. The former president has set up an office on the West End of the national’s capitol, where he recently hosted an open house for his White House staff – including Joe Biden, Susan Rice, Josh Earnest and Jarrett. But the office, part of his post presidency perks, cannot be used for political purposes. The rent on his home is paid by him personally. On Tuesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder revealed that Obama is indeed getting closer to making his public reappearance in politics. ‘It’s coming. He’s coming,’ Holder said speaking to reporters. ‘And he’s ready to roll.’

Even though it is said that Obama is tired from his eight years of playing golf being president, Jarrett urged him back into the fight to defend his legacy. Obama endorsed the protests against Trump’s refugee freeze. Both Barack and Michelle Obama are said to trust Jarrett’s advice more than anyone else out there. That’s pretty evident.

“Michelle and Valerie have changed their minds many times over about colors, carpets, wall paper, furnishing and art,” said the source. I bet… it’s not easy bringing tacky in to cover elegance. According to the source, Michelle and Valerie have big plans for traveling and shopping as well as strategizing over Trump. “They feel like they have had some great trips while in the White House, but were always working and being herded around,” said the source. “Now they are planning to travel together – home to Chicago, to Paris and Shanghai, and shop to their heart’s content.” So, the girls will decorate, travel, shop and plan a coup. The family that revolts together… These people are stone cold enemies from within.