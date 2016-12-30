DNC Chair Donna Brazille Grills Obama on Russia, Recommends Pure Insanity

Anyone who reads my writing and research knows I am no fan of Vladimir Putin and Russia. So, it may come as a surprise that I think hitting Russia with sanctions right now is a mistake. It’s far too little, too late. Russia should have been heavily sanctioned years ago, but doing so now comes across as petty and well, lame. Even Donna Brazile of the DNC thinks the sanctions don’t go far enough. She wants much more. However, I have to say I wonder why. They embraced and encouraged the Russians during all of Obama’s presidency. They only got upset when the Russians uncovered some of their dirty laundry because of their sloppy security protocols. And frankly, nothing the Russians did influenced the outcome of the election. It only hurt the DNC.

It’s just my opinion, but I think it would be far more strategic to leave this to the incoming administration and see how President-elect Trump handles the situation. Again, you’ll be shocked to hear that I want to see how Trump negotiates with the Russians and how he maneuvers with them. I don’t trust the Russians and they are very much our enemy. But this isn’t the time for kitchen diplomacy or sanctions. All this does is make it harder on Trump to step in and clean up Obama’s mess. There’s no strategy to this, just childish vindictiveness.

From The Daily Caller:

President Obama’s new sanctions against the Russian government for cyberattacks against Democrats are “insufficient,” the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee said in a statement on Thursday. Donna Brazile said in a statement that while the DNC applauds Obama for responding to cyberattacks against the party and Clinton campaign, “more must be done.” “Today’s action alone by the White House is insufficient. Now it’s time for President-elect Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress to put our national security before politics and show the American people that they are serious about protecting our democracy,” Brazile said in a statement, The Hill reported. Earlier on Thursday, the White House announced a sanctions package that will force 35 Russian agents residing in San Francisco and New York to leave the U.S. within 72 hours. Financial sanctions are also being levied against four officials within Russia’s GRU, the intelligence agency that U.S. officials say coordinated the cyberattacks.

I am thoroughly unimpressed with Obama and even less with Donna Brazile, who came into power because WikiLeaks hacked the DNC. Given, I believe WikiLeaks is an agent of the Russians, but they only uncovered what we should have known was going on. The outrage here is timed and selective. Kicking out 35 Russian diplomats and shutting two retreats (which actually are spy facilities for the Russians) will have less than no effect on what the Russians have been doing for decades concerning the US.

Putin is making Obama an international laughing stock: “President Obama expels 35 (Russian flag) diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl (American flag) people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm,” Russia’s UK embassy tweeted. Putin’s pic was of a lame duck. Very clever and brutal.

Putin has decided not to respond to Obama’s peevishness:

“While we reserve the right to respond, we will not drop to this level of irresponsible diplomacy, and we will make further steps to help resurrect Russian-American relations based on the policies that the administration of Trump will pursue,” the Russian president said in a statement on the Kremlin’s website. The statement also wished Obama, Trump and the American people a happy new year and invited “all the children of American diplomats accredited in Russia to the new year and Christmas tree in the Kremlin”.

Ouch. Putin not only mocked Obama, he just demonstrated that he is irrelevant on the geopolitical stage. And Putin appeared magnanimous at the same time, making Obama look even more impotent. Nice.