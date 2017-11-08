Donna Brazile Drops ANOTHER Bombshell – This Time About Obama

Donna Brazile just dropped another bombshell and this one had Obama’s name on it. Now, as I said yesterday, I don’t believe much of what this woman says, but this is interesting. She claims that the Democratic Party was “leeched of its vitality” by Former President Barack Obama and others in the lead-up to the 2016 election campaign. That statement is actually true. As the party lurched ever leftward, it lost its vitality and soul. But Brazile wants to now take it all the way to the left with Bolshevik Bernie, so she doesn’t get how ironic her claim is.

“We had three Democratic parties: The party of Barack Obama, the party of Hillary Clinton, and this weak little vestige of a party led by [Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz] that was doing a very poor job getting people who were not president elected,” Brazile penned in her book that she has masterfully wrangled to the number one spot with a mixture of lies and truth aimed at doing just that. She has mow walked back that Hillary Clinton rigged the Democratic primary. Someone must have had a stern word with her. But it accomplished what she wanted in book sales as many conservatives rushed to buy the book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.” I’m not one of them.

A great deal of the accusations that Brazile is lobbing out there have to do with the massive debt incurred by Democrats in the last election cycle and at the end of Obama’s presidency. To survive, they had to turn to someone with deep pockets and lo and behold! There stood the Hildabeast to save them. Without her bailout, they would not have survived the presidential race. Obama spent like a drunken Marxist on private pollsters and focus groups. No expense was spared. Enter the incompetent and corrupt Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose leadership was non-existent. She wouldn’t address the debt, so Hillary did and then they owed her the presidency.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“This was not working to strengthen the party. He left it in debt. Hillary bailed it out so that she could control it, and Debbie went along with all of this because she liked the power and perks of being a chair but not the responsibilities,” Brazile said. That is also a true statement and exactly what happened. Obama evidently just didn’t connect with Democrats at the DNC the way other leaders had. And I don’t think he cared. “Barack never had seen himself as connected to the party. He had not come up through it the way Joe Biden and Hillary had, but had sprung up almost on his own and never had any trouble raising money for his campaigns,” Brazile wrote.

Brazile stated that Obama “used the party to provide for political expenses like gifts to donors, and political travel.” Because he “also cared deeply about his image,” he used DNC funds for “his pollster and focus groups” late into his second term, even though he couldn’t run for president, Brazile said. I’m sure that is also true.

When Clinton bailed the party out, she became the de facto head of the party. Everything had to be run through Clinton’s Brooklyn, NY, headquarters. Brazile referred to it as the “high command of Brooklyn” on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday. Nothing like a communist hierarchy to rule over everyone. Then laughably, after shredding Obama, Clinton and Wasserman Schultz, Brazile tried to soften the attack by saying the three really do love the Democratic Party. No… they love power, wealth and stature. The party is just the vehicle they use to get it.

“I knew that these three did not do this with malice. I knew if you woke any of them up in the middle of the night to ask them how they felt about the Democratic Party they would answer with sincerity that they loved this party and all it had done for the country and for them. Yet they had leeched it of its vitality and were continuing to do so,” Brazile said. And as Brazile pushes her book for wealth and to shove the party into Bernie-land, she had the stones to unironically tell the truth about the three amigos: “As I saw it, these three titanic egos–Barack, Hillary, and Debbie–had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes,” Brazile wrote. And that’s exactly what Obama did to the country and what Clinton would have done on an even grander scale to our nation.