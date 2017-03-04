FAKE NEWS CNN Just Hired A Non-Journalist To Cover DOJ – You Won’t Believe WHO It is…

Talk about media bias… last September, CNN stealth-hired Valerie Jarrett’s daughter – Laura Jarrett. Valerie Jarrett is Barack Obama’s consigliere… his closest friend and adviser. Many believe she is the true source of power behind Obama’s presidency. CNN’s newest hire was only made public in January. And it was done very, very quietly. Not only did they hire a biased journalist, she’s not even a reporter. She has no experience and yet she will be covering the Department of Justice. Is it any wonder CNN is despised and not trusted?

This is a political insurgency. It is outright civil war now. Valerie Jarrett just moved in with the Obamas to further plot a coup against President Trump and now this. Laura Jarrett should not have been hired because of her political ties. It’s just that simple and yet, that is exactly what the Clinton News Network did. Just disgraceful.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

CNN has assigned the daughter of one of President Obama’s top advisers to cover the Department of Justice. The network announced in a press release that Valerie Jarrett’s daughter Laura would be one of four reporters to cover the Justice Department in 2017. The New York Post broke the news that Jarrett had been hired in September, though a formal announcement about her beat did not come until Thursday. Jarrett has long wanted to work in television news, though being an objective reporter was not her original goal. She told Vanity Fair in a 2009 “Bright Young Things” profile that her chief ambition was to “work as a TV-news legal analyst.” Her favorite cause was “promoting civil rights and social equality for women and minorities.” Jarrett worked as a private practice attorney prior to joining the news network, according to her CNN bio page. She has some experience with her beat, having defended “companies and individuals in government investigations brought by the Justice Department,” as well as other government agencies. She does not, however, appear to have any journalism experience. Her last publishing stint came while she attended Harvard Law School.

The goal in all this is to eventually force Trump’s resignation or impeachment. With the breaking news this morning of Obama tapping Trump Towers and sabotaging the incoming Trump presidency in a silent coup, all of this begins to make horrific sense. It is evilly brilliant in breadth and scope. The war tactics include the media and at the forefront of that division is CNN with their very fake news.

Laura Jarrett’s bio states: “She was Articles Selection co-chair, an Article Editor, and a Technical Editor for the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, and published her own articles on the intersection of gender, violence, and the law.” A search shows that she penned one article; it was about strip searches in school. She concluded that they are invasive. Gee, I’m shocked.

CNN has no comment on whether hiring Jarrett is a conflict of interest or not. Figures. Her primary qualifications for covering the Department of Justice is her family name and her white hot hatred of Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump. No further bona fides are necessary I guess.