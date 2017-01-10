His Final Salute: Military Gives Obama a NASTY Goodbye! [VIDEO]

Obama has been an utter failure where the military is concerned and that has been by deliberate design. He has gutted our forces to WWI levels. He has decommissioned our ships, artillery and planes. He has stripped the troops of needed supplies, food and weaponry. Then he has imposed a perverse social engineering on them to destroy their morale. In other words, he has tried to destroy the greatest military force on the planet and he almost succeeded. What he didn’t count on was Donald Trump and his strong military Cabinet.

Is it any wonder that Obama leaves office and is roundly hated among members of the military? They can’t wait for President-elect Donald Trump to take command. He’s already said that he is planning on massively expanding the Navy. He’s negotiating new aircraft and he has vowed that our Army will be the strongest in the world once more. I have seen high ranking military men literally weep when shaking Trump’s hand. That tells you everything you need to know right there.

From the Daily Mail:

President Obama is leaving the White House with majority disapproval among members of the military for his role as commander in chief, according to a new survey at the tail end of his presidency. Obama’s move steep reduction of U.S. forces stationed in Afghanistan after a troop surge, and his withdrawal of forces from Iraq in keeping with a status of forces agreement, doesn’t appear to have carried support in the the military. Forty three per cent said the U.S. should deploy more troops to combat zones, while 32 per cent favored reductions, according to the poll by Military Times and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaigned on a call to make ‘America first’ and avoid overseas engagements.

The poll said 49 per cent backed President-elect Donald Trump in the campaign, compared to just 29 per cent for Hillary Clinton. Each touted their support among military brass during the campaign. Election exit polls had Clinton beating Trump among military members by 50 to 44 per cent, while Trump beat her among veterans 60 to 34 per cent, CNN reported. Obama got a 52 percent unfavorable rating in the survey, AOL reported. He had an 18 per cent favorable rating with 18.4 per cent rating him somewhat favorably.

More than half the troops despise Obama. 49% voted for Trump in the survey and I’ll just bet it was more than that. When Obama gave his military farewell speech, he gave it to an empty stadium. No one respects the man… they detest him and his weakness and hatred of the military. Every action that Obama has taken from Afghanistan, to Iraq, to Libya, to Yemen, to Syria has been an unmitigated disaster for the US. The only ones it has helped are the Islamic butchers we are supposed to be fighting. I contend that was on purpose. Yesterday, Obama just approved enough uranium to the Iranians for ten nukes and he has gifted them billions of our dollars… exactly whose side is he on? I think that is obvious.

The exit polls on election day were a massive lie. They showed the military breaking for Clinton. It’s abundantly clear that was not the case. Obama has made us extremely less safe and capable as a nation and militarily… Clinton would have finished us off. Obama has actually assisted ISIS in their growth and atrocities. He’s also aided al Qaeda. He says one thing, but it is what he has actually done that makes his actions so treasonous.

Obama’s farewell to the military was to an empty stadium, whereas George W. Bush’s was to a packed one. Our warriors know a true leader when they serve under one. The only real salute Obama gets on his way out the White House door is a one-fingered one. It’s all he deserves.