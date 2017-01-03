Ford CANCELS Mexico Plant Days Before Trump Is Sworn In

Ford is going to cancel their plans to build there new plant in Mexico. Instead, they are investing $700 million in Michigan, and this move is going to create a whoppin 700 new jobs.

CEO of Ford, Mark Field released a statement. He said the investment is a “vote of confidence” in the positive pro-busienss that is being created by President-elect, Donald Trump.

He also stressed to make it clear that Ford did not do any sort of special deal with Trump for this change to take place.

“We didn’t cut a deal with Trump. We did it for our business,” Fields told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

The money that they are investing is going to go to the Flat Rock, Michigan plant to produce more electric and self-driving cars, because Ford believes electric vehicles are going to outsell gs-powered vehicles within the next 15 years or so.

Pssst… they are even planning on putting a Mustang Hybrid on the market in the next 5 years!

