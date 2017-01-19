Former Intel Committee Member Says Friday Before 12 PM Obama Will PARDON Clintons

Since the President commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, conservatives have been speculating as to whether Obama was going to twist the knife one more time and pardon Hillary Clinton before his last minute in office.

According to a former Intel Committee Member, that’s not only possible, but it’s also the plan.

Michelle Bachmann joined “Trending Today USA” with Rusty Humphries to talk about the Manning situation and ended up discussing a potential future pardon.

Former Minnesota Congresswoman and ex-Intelligence Committee member Michele Bachmann appeared Wednesday on Rusty Humphries’ “Trending Today USA” radio program on the USA Radio Network to discuss the issue — but there was actually a different pardon from Obama that Bachmann was more concerned about. “We had the worst intelligence failures ever in the history of the United States under Barack Obama by Bradley Manning, by Edward Snowden and by none other than our Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who because of her selfishness in having an unsecured server set up in her home, had America’s most vital secrets likely intercepted by our enemies and then released to the world,” Bachmann said. “Barack Obama should be ashamed. Bradley Manning should be in jail, and in my opinion Hillary Clinton should be there with him,” she continued. Humphries sadly noted that there was nothing to be done about Obama’s pardons and commutations, a fact Bachmann confirmed. “I would look for a pardon coming for Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and the Clinton Foundation before noon on Friday,” Bachmann predicted.

I don’t know if this is something about which we should be legitimately concerned, but at the same time, it never crossed my mind that Obama would commute the sentence of a blatant traitor either. I hope that Michelle is wrong, but I’m too wise to know not to rule anything out just yet.