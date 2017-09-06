Former President Obama Trashes Trump On DACA Decision, Further Igniting Liberal Protests [VIDEO]

Obama is calling Trump’s rescinding of DACA, cruel, self-defeating and wrong. Can you say executive overreach? I call what Barack Obama did in instituting DACA in the first place unconstitutional and in violation of the rule of law. I’m not sure why the left is outraged over all this. Trump did have Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescind DACA, but with a six-month caveat where he admonished Congress to make DACA constitutionally permanent. He also said this morning that if Congress didn’t do that, he would revisit it. Trump is acting like he’s keeping his word on doing away with DACA on the one hand and ensuring it is cemented on the other. That’s not what he was elected to do.

Having said that… all Trump is doing is handing the issue back to Congress. Legally, that is where this should be decided. The threat to revisit it if Congress doesn’t protect the Dreamers is probably a baseless threat. And even though giving this back to Congress to handle is the constitutional and legal thing to do, the left is throwing a hissy fit over it. Too bad they aren’t in power anymore… not.

Personally, I want DACA ended once and for all. I don’t want Congress to legalize it. That’s tantamount to passing a law to break a law. I understand Dreamers did not come here on their own, but they don’t belong here unless they come here legally. That’s how this is supposed to work. Not ‘do it for the children’. Do it for the rule of law.

Of course the likes of Barack Obama and every leftist out there will take this opportunity to bash President Trump. That’s nothing new. They don’t get to have their way as they would in a dictatorship… this is for Congress to decide. I probably won’t like what they decide, but that is where this should be hashed out. And everyone on the left including Obama needs to put a sock in it.

“Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result,” Obama said in a Facebook statement. That is a lie. Those young people did not meet any requirements at all and there were no background checks. They weren’t vetted in the least and Obama knows it. America didn’t grow stronger because of it… it weakened us dangerously. “But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again,” Obama said. “To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” Obama added. It is no such thing. But they aren’t American and they are not here legally. Details, details.

The move to protect Dreamers was made to get votes for politicians and to provide cheap, slave labor to big business. It created a virtual slave class once more in America. DACA should never have been implemented in the first place. The mess Obama left behind is tearing us apart and I have little hope that Republicans will make it any better. How I long for constitutional conservatives to be in power once more and right our nation. Guess I’m a dreamer too.