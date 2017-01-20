Good Riddance! Obama Added $9 TRILLION in Public Debt for a Grand Total of…

Barack Obama is finally out of office, but what will his legacy be? He’s been talking up how great he has been for the economy, but it may not be all true. One factor is the national debt, which has skyrocketed under Obama’s leadership. Just how high is it?

Before Obama took office, at the end of 2008, the debt was $10,699,805,000,000. This was according to the United States Treasury. Obama has added a whopping $9 trillion to the debt, bringing it to a total $19,573,445,000,000.

This is an increase of 86%.

Now, it’s not all Obama’s fault — George W. Bush also put into place investment bills to help the economy recover from the financial crisis. Many economists agree that this actually can help mitigate the crisis and spur economic growth. And fortunately, as of now, the United States is still in good credit standing.

Still, the Obama administration likes to point out that the annual deficit decreased each year. But does that make up for increasing the debt so much?