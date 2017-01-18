Great News: Obama Pisses Away Another $500 Million To UN Climate Fund

How much damage can this guy do in his last few days?

(BBC News) The US government has given half a billion dollars to the UN’s Green Climate Fund, just three days before Donald Trump takes office. Barack Obama’s outgoing administration announced the contribution of $500m (£406m; €468m) on Tuesday, bringing the total funds to date to $1bn. Mr Obama pledged in 2014 to give $3bn to help tackle the effects of climate change in the poorest countries.

Of course, this money will go to dictators and bad guys in many areas. Well, the money that makes it out of the hands of the United Nations, which doesn’t exactly have a great track record of competence and fiscal responsibility. And, what money makes it beyond the greedy hands of 3rd world shithole developing nation leaders, will be position as being from the UN, rather than the United States.

Obama’s just throwing money that taxpayers earned with hard work away, and all for nothing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bjorn Lomborg, who is actually a statistician, did some calculations

Danish statistician Dr. Bjorn Lomborg, the President of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, has come out denouncing the UN climate Paris agreement as a massive waste of money that will do nothing to impact climate change. In a January 16, 2017 Prager U video titled, “The Paris Climate Agreement Won’t Change the Climate,” Lomborg explains that “the agreement will cost a fortune, but do little to reduce global warming.” (Full transcript here) (snip) “Using the same prediction model that the UN uses, I found that [Obama’s] power plan will accomplish almost nothing. Even if its cuts to carbon dioxide emissions are fully implemented – not just for the 14 years that the Paris agreement lasts, but for the rest of the century — the EPA’s Clean Power Plan would reduce the temperature increase in 2100 by just -.023 degrees Fahrenheit,” Lomborg explained. (snip) “Now, let’s add in the rest of the world’s Paris promises. If we generously assume that the promised carbon cuts for 2030 are not only met — which itself would be a UN first — but sustained throughout the rest of the century, temperatures in 2100 would drop 0.3 degrees — the equivalent of postponing warming by less than four years. Again, that is using the UN’s own climate prediction model,” Lomborg said. He continued: “But here is the biggest problem: These miniscule benefits do not come free — quite the contrary. The cost of the UN Paris climate pact is likely to run 1 to 2 trillion dollars every year, based on estimates produced by the Stanford Energy Modeling Forum and the Asia Modeling Exercise. In other words, we will spend at least one hundred trillion dollars in order to reduce the temperature by the end of the century by a grand total of three tenths of one degree.”

All while limiting the lives of citizens, increasing the size and scope of Government tremendously, increasing the cost of living for citizens, and stifling economies.

And, remember, many of the wackier of the Cult of Climstrology members want to push a 1.5C limit, rather than the 2.0C limit the Paris agreement is going for. The damage to citizen’s lives and that of economies would be tremendous.

