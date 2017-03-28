JUST IN: DOJ Just Sued for Records Regarding Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting

Judicial Watch has officially filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice. That happened on March 15th, 2017. That is followed by President Trump calling for an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s ties with Russia. Judicial Watch wants to find out the real reason that Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton met on that tarmac that fateful day… just before Hillary Clinton was let off the hook for her email scandal. They sure as heck weren’t discussing grandchildren, golf and Brexit.

Lynch later told CNN she regretted the meeting: “It did make people wonder is it going to affect the investigation that’s going on, and that’s not something that was an unreasonable question for anyone to ask.” Damned right it wasn’t and we still don’t have the truth and Judicial Watch still doesn’t have the documents they requested over and over. Everyone knows that what happened there was unethical and it’s way past time it was exposed.

From the Independent Review Journal:

The timing of the meeting and Comey’s announcement did make people wonder — so much so, that Judicial Watch sent a formal request for documents on June 29, 2016: All records and/or transcripts of a meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.

All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.

All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.

All references to the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton contained in day planners, calendars and schedules in the Office of the Attorney General. When they never heard back, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice on March 15, 2017. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said: “The infamous tarmac meeting between President Clinton and AG Lynch is a vivid example of why many Americans believe the Obama administration’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was rigged.”

The ball, as Tom Fitton says, is now in Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ court and he’s not one to shrink away from such things. Fitton added that now “it’s up to Attorney General Sessions at the Trump Justice Department to finally shed some light on the subversion of justice.” Add that to the Russian and Chinese involvement of the Clintons along with their other scandals and Sessions could have a field day with this.

There’s the Uranium deal, the Skulkovo deal and the fact that Bill Clinton was taking huge speaking fees from the Russians. The $500,000 speech Bill Clinton delivered in Moscow that was paid for by “a Russian investment bank that had ties to the Kremlin” at the time of the Uranium One deal definitely should be looked into. So, while Sessions looks into that tarmac meeting, he might want to also dig a bit on the Russian connections.