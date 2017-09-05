Keeping It Real: Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy on Martha’s Vineyard

Keeping It Real: Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy on Martha’s Vineyard
Dave Blount
05 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Having acquired $zillions in the course of his career in community organizing and public service, Barack Obama may be looking to buy a home on pricey Martha’s Vineyard:

Word around the island is that the Obamas, who’ve rented a place on the Vineyard for the past several summers, are looking to buy. The former first family has many friends on Martha’s Vineyard — Harvard professors Henry Louis “Skip” Gates and Charles Ogletree, and former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, to name just a few — and they would like to own a place of their own on the island.

Readers may remember Gates is a Harvard professor who thinks he is oppressed by racist America.

It surprised me that Obama would spend a good eight figures on a home in this exclusive playland of the liberal elite’s upper crust. I thought surely he would want to hang with his homies on the South Side of Chicago. Didn’t they launch him on his path to fame and fortune?

obama-marthas-vineyard
Obama keeping it real on Martha’s Vineyard.


On a tip from Stormfax. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend