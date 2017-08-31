Look Closer and You’ll See What’s Wrong With THIS Picture Of Obama Serving Food During Hurricane [PHOTOS]

Whenever disaster of any kind strikes, people inevitably look to the president to see what their response will be like. Hurricane Harvey has ravaged Texas, and so naturally, Americans are paying close attention to what Donald Trump will do — and making comparisons to Barack Obama. Some people have been spreading around a picture of Obama, ostensibly serving food to victims of the catastrophic hurricane. But there is a pretty massive problem with that narrative: it’s not even remotely true.

The rumor mill began on Twitter, with one user posting the photo along with the caption, “Something you’ll never see Trump do: Obama is in Texas serving meals!” He then went on to repost the same picture several more times, continuing to use it as a means to attack Trump. But people quickly began questioning the authenticity of the photo, and for good reason: while the photo is real, the story behind it is not.

The photo of Obama serving food is from 2015, when he and his family volunteered at a charity event for homeless veterans at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Washington D.C.; the photo was eventually taken down, but the damage had been done. It had already been shared over 7,000 times.

Meanwhile, officials have declared a state of emergency in Texas. Over 50 inches of rain has fallen, and the death toll is currently at 25 — but is expected to rise much higher as the floodwaters recede and bodies are found. “This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced,” the National Weather Service tweeted earlier this week. Trump himself also visited Texas to assess the damage, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. In addition to visiting Texas, Trump has also promised to donate $1 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey — causing some pro-Trump Twitter users to make some comparisons of their own.

And while Obama is no longer president, people still have looked to him for some kind of response. So far, he has not pledged any donations or support; he merely sent out a tweet with a link to the American Red Cross, asking people to donate.

Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017

President George W. Bush at least visited actual victims of Hurricane Harvey, and had some well-wishes for them:

Thank you President Bush for coming to practice today to offer support to our players from the Houston area!@TheBushCenter pic.twitter.com/7lQRfWGrjQ — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) August 29, 2017

But when liberals can’t find something positive about Obama to “beat” Trump and Bush, then they’ll apparently just resort to making things up. Nice try, libs.