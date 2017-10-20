Obama Blocked FBI Informant From Revealing Clinton’s Corrupt Role In Russian Deal

In 2010, the Obama Administration approved the sale of Uranium One to a Russian company, and now we are finding out that Obama’s Justice Department blocked an undercover FBI informant from communicating with Congress. The informant, who was an American businessman, was therefore unable to tell Congress that the Russian nuclear industry was attempting to earn favor with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The reason the Russians wanted to earn favor with the Clintons was their influence in turn on Obama, whose administration ended up being responsible for approving the sale.

An attorney is now saying that her client, the businessman, had “specific evidence” that might have ended the decision to sell the product if Congress and the public had been aware. The client in question, speaking through his lawyer Victoria Toensing is trying to bring a suit into federal court because he thinks that “Justice was not done” and that there has been continued corruption.

“All of the information about this corruption has not come out, and so my client… says, ‘This is wrong, what should I do about it?'”

Toensing is saying that her client has already been contacted by several different Congressional committees who are looking for more information about what he had witnessed while working in the Russian nuclear industry. So far, the businessman has been unable to comply because he signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the FBI restricting his ability to spread the information.

In a 2015 book called Clinton Cash, the author Peter Schweizer wrote about the payments to the Clintons from the Russian groups. The CEO of Uranium One, Ian Tefler, gave over $2 million to the Clinton Foundation and nine of their shareholders gave a total of $145 to the Foundation.

A few days ago we covered the news that the FBI had buried evidence tying the Clinton Foundation in with the Russian nuclear industry, with an eyewitness account from 2009 that indicated “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the US designated to benefit [the Clinton Foundation] during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow.” That same year, Bill have a $500,000 speech in Moscow, right after the sale of Uranium One had been announced.

Here's a video posted yesterday by Fox News that deals with the book Clinton Cash and Trump's recent accusation that the rest of the media is ignoring the Uranium One story: