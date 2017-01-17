Obama Celebrates His Last Week With Doing Something That Has TERRORISTS Smiling

Barack Obama only has a few more days left in office, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do more damage. And he’s taking the opportunity to make the country as dangerous as possible before he leaves.

Over the last few months, Obama has been steadily releasing terrorists from Guantanamo Bay. He made a campaign promise to close down the prison, but that never happened. So instead, he’s settled for setting as many terrorists as possible free as he possibly can. And he just did it again.

Just days away from leaving office, Obama released another 10 terrorists, this time sending them to Oman. The transfer has been confirmed, although the identities of the terrorists have been kept secret. “At the request of Sultan Qaboos and the US government for a solution to the question of Guantánamo detainees, 10 of these detainees arrived today in the sultanate to reside here temporarily,” an Oman government statement said.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It was just two weeks ago that Trump said there should be no more prisoner transfers out of Guantanamo:



There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

When Obama took office, there were 242 terrorists at Guantanamo Bay. Now, there are less than 50. Allegedly, the latest prisoners to be released were all classified by the Department of Defense as “high risk”, with the DoD reviews stating for each prisoner that “he is likely to pose a threat to the U.S., its interests, and its allies.”

Terrorists released from Guantanamo Bay have also been caught re-engaging in terrorist activities. Abdul Qayyum Zakir, for example, was a Taliban commander that Obama released. He returned to the battlefield in Afghanistan, where he now is back to heading up battlefield operations for the Taliban in Helmand Province.

How many American lives will be at risk because of Obama’s latest decision to let terrorists go free again?