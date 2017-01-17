Obama Explains Why He Betrayed Israel – It’s Must WORSE Than We Thought

Barack Obama has come under a lot of fire for his betrayal of Israel. The administration declined to veto an anti-Israel United Nations resolution, and it’s suspected that Obama helped to craft the resolution as well. Yet he still had the nerve to claim that he has been a stark defender of Israel.

Obama was interviewed by “60 Minutes”, and he claimed that he has “defended them [Israel] consistently in every imaginable way.” So why did he refuse to defend Israel from the U.N. resolution? To “make a point”. And somehow, this was something that a “friend” does.

Steve Kroft started the interview by asking, “A few weeks ago you allowed the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank. It caused a major fallout between the United States and Israel. Was it your decision to abstain?” Obama acknowledged that it was his decision.

“Well, first of all, Steve, I don’t think it caused a major rupture in relations between the United States and Israel. If you’re saying that Prime Minister Netanyahu got fired up, he’s been fired up repeatedly during the course of my presidency, around the Iran deal and around our consistent objection to settlements. So that part of it wasn’t new. And despite all the noise and hullabaloo– military cooperation, intelligence cooperation, all of that has continued. We have defended them consistently in every imaginable way. But I also believe that both for our national interests and Israel’s national interests that allowing an ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that could get worse and worse over time is a problem. And that settlements contribute. They’re not the sole reason for it, but they’re a contributing factor to the inability to solve that problem. And–”

Kroft interrupted, asking, “And you wanted to make a point?”

“Not only did I want to make that point. We are reaching a tipping where the pace of settlements, during the course of my presidency has gotten so substantial that it’s getting harder and harder to imagine an effective, contiguous Palestinian state,” he claimed. “And I think it would have long-term consequences for peace and security in the region, and the United States, because of our investment in the region, and because we care so deeply about Israel, I think has a legitimate interest in saying to a friend, ‘This is a problem.’ And we’ve said it – look, it’s not as if we haven’t been saying it from Day One. We’ve been saying it for eight years now. It’s just that nothing seemed to get a lot of attention.”

So he betrayed Israel because he cared so deeply for them. Well, that makes sense. And if only Israel would have just let themselves be slaughtered by the Palestinians, then none of this would have happened!

Gosh, what could possibly be anti-semitic about that?