Obama Freed Gitmo Detainee, but LOOK at What Just Happened To Him Under Trump Administration

This is perhaps the best example of the difference between the Trump and Obama administrations. Obama was a big fan of letting Gitmo detainees run loose in the Middle East. Trump, not so much.

Donald Trump tweeted out a victory message confirming that he conducted an airstrike that killed a detainee released by Obama who returned to the killing field.

From Western Journalism:

President Donald Trump slammed the Obama administration in a tweet Monday night for returning terrorists to the battlefield just as the president’s stepped-up bombing campaign has already killed a former Guantanamo detainee released by Obama. The president’s tweet comes on the heels of yesterday’s Pentagon announcement that on March 2 Yasir al-Silmi, who operated under the alias Mohammed Tahar, was killed during a barrage recent airstrikes. In 2009 President Barack Obama released al-Silmi who subsequently has returned to support al-Qaeda. The Daily Caller reported that the targets were Yemeni compounds of the al-Qaeda terrorist affiliate in the Arabian Peninsula. The group’s force is estimated to number at least 3,000. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is the same group which failed in its 2009 Christmas attack over U.S. soil. The incident was carried out by Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab. Addulmutallab’s became known as the underwear bomber and was sentenced to life in prison.

This shows the key differences between Trump and Obama administrations, one is not afraid to do what it takes to make America and the Middle East safer. Obama was doing what it took to make himself feel better.

Congrats, Trump!