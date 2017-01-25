Obama Gives Palestinians $221 Million of Our Money at the Last Moment
One last finger, poked in America’s eye:
Officials said Monday that the Obama administration– in its waning hours– defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking.
A State Department official and several congressional aides told The Associated Press that the outgoing administration formally notified Congress it would spend the money Friday morning. …
Congressional holds are generally respected by the executive branch but are not legally binding after funds have been allocated.
A real country has to make some effort to sustain itself economically. But the so-called “occupied territories” are not a real country. They can devote themselves entirely to terrorism, thanks to free money provided by sympathetic moonbats like Obama.
Between this and his support for the appalling U.N. resolution demanding a halt to Israeli construction, even in Jerusalem, Obama certainly left us with no doubt as to which side he favors. Until recently, only 65% of Jewish Israelis saw Obama as pro-Palestinian. Now the other one-third of the population can take their blinders off.
On tips from Dragon’s Lair and Byron. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.
Dave Blount