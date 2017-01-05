EGO: Obama Just Rewarded Himself This Distinguished Medal

Just when you think Obama’s head couldn’t get any bigger, he goes and inflates it some more. It’s getting to the point that I don’t think he’ll be able to fit his ego out the doors on January 20th.

I mean seriously, who gives THEMSELVES a medal? Even if it were only for participation, it wouldn’t be appropriate. The fact that Obama got Secretary of Defense Ash Carter to award him the Medal for Distinguished Public Service? Literally laughable.

Once the photos were posted on Twitter, you know that the Internet was going to react.

And boy, they didn’t disappoint.

@markknoller Is it a gold star? — David Lundeen (@davidlundeen) January 4, 2017

President Ash Carter thanks Barack Obama for his loyal service to his administration. https://t.co/LcNfJdK9QJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2017

“Distinguished” isn’t the word I’d use to describe it, but hey different strokes for different folks, I guess. It’s just a shame Obama keeps getting medals for not doing anything.