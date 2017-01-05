EGO: Obama Just Rewarded Himself This Distinguished Medal

EGO: Obama Just Rewarded Himself This Distinguished Medal
05 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Just when you think Obama’s head couldn’t get any bigger, he goes and inflates it some more. It’s getting to the point that I don’t think he’ll be able to fit his ego out the doors on January 20th.

I mean seriously, who gives THEMSELVES a medal? Even if it were only for participation, it wouldn’t be appropriate. The fact that Obama got Secretary of Defense Ash Carter to award him the Medal for Distinguished Public Service? Literally laughable.

medal

Once the photos were posted on Twitter, you know that the Internet was going to react.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-12-01-43-pm

And boy, they didn’t disappoint.

“Distinguished” isn’t the word I’d use to describe it, but hey different strokes for different folks, I guess. It’s just a shame Obama keeps getting medals for not doing anything.

Sierra Marlee

More articles by Sierra Marlee

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend