What Obama Just Did Shows He Still Thinks He’s President – Rules Don’t Apply To Him [VIDEO]

President Trump just made his first trip out abroad and while he was out, former president Barack Obama also made his way across the Atlantic – but he went to Berlin. It is there that he will be meeting with his old pal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to The Washington Times, Merbama (does that work?) or rather Merkel and Obama will be appearing together on Thursday at a forum called “Being Involved in Democracy: Taking on Responsibility Locally and Globally.” WOW… that’s a mouthful. Full of CRAP!

This thing is an event being thrown by the Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag as a German Protestant Church Conference to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and guess what? The event is being sponsored by the Obama Foundation.

“President Barack Obama’s attending the Kirchentag in Berlin, which will ring in the Reformation Summer, underlines the international character of our 500th-anniversary celebrations,” a statement on the event’s website by Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm reads.

“The churches form a global civil society network of over two billion Christians. Together, as people of faith, we live from the firm hope for a better world. Anyone who is pious also has to be politically minded. I am looking forward to enthusiastic debates during the Reformation Summer 2017.”

Interesting and very telling, yes? I mean, isn’t it a bit ironic when you think about the fact that Barack Obama couldn’t have cared less and actually was somewhat disgusted at protecting the rights of Christians at home or abroad during his presidency? Also IRONIC, is the location of this event- Berlin’s iconic Brandenberg Gate. Back in 2008, then Senator Obama had wished to speak there while he was on the campaign trail, BUT Merkel vetoed it!

She had felt it was too off for an individual to give a campaign speech in front of one of Germany’s most hallowed landmarks. Apparently, she has since changed her mind…because, you know…money.

So, what do you think Merkel has going on in her head now? What does she think Obama is doing now, 9 years later? We’re talking about the man who was straight up thunderstruck that Americans thought for themselves and decided to reject his endorsement of Hillary Clinton and his pleas to vote Democrat last November as a sort of pronouncement from the chair.

So, now the guy is spitting on tradition and instead of doing his job as a FORMER president and fading gracefully into the background to give his successor room, he decides he’s going to continue to act like the president and jet around the world telling all of us we get what we vote for and how we should have listened to him.

All the while our REAL actual President embarks on his first major world tour.

Take a seat Obama. You’re embarrassing yourself.