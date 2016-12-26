Obama Makes INFURIATING Statement About 2016 Election

Barack Obama’s arrogance knows no bounds. He truly believes that he was the best president of all time and that the nation relies solely upon him for hope and healing. It’s mind boggling. But still, what he just said about the election is shocking, even for someone whose ego is as big as his.

Obama is claiming that he could have run for a third term against Donald Trump and won, in an interview with his former campaign manager David Axelrod. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said in the CNN podcast.

And rather than take responsibility for the failures of his administration, he blamed Mitch McConnell and Republicans for all of his problems. “[J]ust from a pure tactical perspective, was pretty smart and well executed, the degree of discipline that he was able to impose on his caucus was impressive,” he said about McConnell.

Obama also spoke about Hillary Clinton and while he said she did well despite the media’s supposed double standard, he also argued that she made a big mistake in focusing on Trump rather than getting her message out there. “Understandably, I think she looked and said well, given my opponent and the things he’s saying and what he’s doing, we should focus on that,” Obama said.

He also slammed conservative media outlets for misrepresenting his agenda. “[I]f we’re not actually out there like we are during campaigns, then folks in a lot of these communities, what they’re hearing is Obama wants to take away my guns,” he said. “Obamacare’s about transgender bathrooms and not my job, Obama is disrespecting my culture and is primarily concerned with coastal elites and minorities.”

“Part of what I’ve struggled with during my presidency and part of what I think I’ll be thinking a lot about after my presidency is how do we work around all these filters?” he continued. “And it becomes more complicated now that you’ve got social media, where people are getting news that reinforces their biases and — and separates people out instead of bringing them together.”

But then, Obama doesn’t seem to acknowledge his own role in dividing people either. And if everyone is celebrating the end of his presidency, then he really should think about what that means… and how much people really like his “hope and change” eight years later.