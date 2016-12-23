Obama Scraps Post-9/11 Registry which kept track of 80,000 Immigrant Muslim Men

Many people, both conservative and liberal, have been very outspoken in expressing their opposition to the idea of a Muslim registry put into place by the Trump administration (and rightly so). But how many people know that Obama had his very own Muslim registry… and that he’s just now quietly doing away with it?

The Muslim registry was put into place during the Bush administration, after the 9/11 attacks, and contained mostly Muslim men. But Obama kept the registry going during his eight years as president. It was “banned” in 2011, and Obama did stop enforcing the program, called National Security Entry-Exit Registration System. Now, the program doesn’t exist at all, meaning that if Donald Trump wants to put the program back into place, he would need to start completely from scratch.

Neema Hakim, spokesman for the Homeland Security Department, said that the program is now “obsolete” and “its use would divert limited personnel and resources from more effective measures.” People who were listed on the registry had to provide fingerprints and photographs, and alert the government whenever they moved.

Under Obama, the program did not bar people from immigrating to the United States. Trump floated the idea of using a Muslim registry not only to track Muslims, but also to halt Muslim immigration from countries with known terrorist ties.

There are some signs that Trump may want to revive the program. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was seen carrying a document titled “Department of Homeland Security Kobach Strategic Plan for First 365 Days” into a meeting with Donald Trump. It is said to contain plans to put the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System back into place, and Trump has also remained devoted to his proposed Muslim ban, telling reporters after the Berlin attack, “You know my plans.”